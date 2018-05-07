Exagens Selected to Present at FinovateSpring 2018

MONTREAL, May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Exagens' white-labeled Personal Banker, the world's only autonomous AI-powered financial assistant proven to dramatically increase engagement, conversions and digital sales to retail & SMB clients, has been chosen for demonstration at FinovateSpring 2018 in Silicon Valley, California. The company is presenting on Wednesday, May 9th during the conference's seventh demo session.

Exagens Ai powered personal banker An advisor for each customer

"At Finovate, we find leading fintech innovators from around the globe and give them a platform to show our attendees the products and services that can have a huge impact on financial services," said Greg Palmer, VP of Finovate. "Exagens has taken a unique and successful approach to combining social and data science to increase customer engagement and conversions through digital channels and we are delighted to have them present at FinovateSpring 2018."

Exagens Personal Banker

Capable of providing support, offering tips and completing transactions, the primary mission is as an autonomous financial assistant which proactively and empathetically engages retail and business clients over time and circumstance, to purchase additional products & services to meet their needs. The exagens white-labeled Personal Banker can be integrated seamlessly and contextually into a bank or credit unions existing digital channels in weeks, with measurable financial results starting on day one. At Finovate, exagens will unveil the latest version of the Personal Banker including it's new Behavioral Engine featuring dynamic optimization with auto-improving results and real-time actionable client insights for channel optimization.

"Until recently, we've been predominantly in stealth mode honing our product & technology," said Exagens' CEO Michael Stojda. "With proven results, such over 55,000 new accounts opened with hundreds of millions in deposits for retail and SMB clients in under a year at a tier-1 Canadian financial Institution, we're looking forward to demonstrating how any bank can significantly increase engagement, conversions and cross-selling through their digital channels."

About FinovateSpring

FinovateSpring is a demo-based conference for innovative startups and established companies in the fields of banking and financial technology. Held in Silicon Valley, the event offers an insight-packed glimpse into the future of money via a fast-paced, intimate, and unique format. FinovateSpring is organized by The Finovate Group. For more information on the event or to view videos of previous demos, please visit finovate.com.

About Exagens:

Founded by a team of industry veterans and investor backed, Exagens is dedicated to removing the digital separation between financial institutions and their customers. Advanced artificial intelligence, behavioral analytics, and machine-learning technologies enables the autonomous personal financial assistant to learn and understand the specifics of each client, and respond in real time, with contextually engaging, pertinent and actionable assistance, tips and guidance. It makes each interaction with a financial institution more convenient, individualized, and memorable resulting in increased loyalty, customer satisfaction and improved financial results. For more information on the Exagens please visit:

www.exagens.com

Media contact

Elisabeth Laett

VP Business Development

194449@email4pr.com

Tel: 1-438-387-4107 ext. 204

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/exagens-selected-to-present-at-finovatespring-2018-300643481.html

SOURCE Exagens

Related Links

http://www.exagens.com

