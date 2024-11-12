Exail Selects ST Engineering iDirect's Manufacturing Competence Center as Strategic Partner for Belgian-Dutch Navy Program

Leveraging MCC's expertise in cutting-edge electronics for underwater minesweeping drones

HERNDON, Va., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ST Engineering iDirect, a global leader in satellite communications, announced that its Manufacturing Competence Center (MCC) has been selected by Exail, a leading high-tech industrial champion specializing in cutting-edge robotics, maritime and navigation technologies, to deliver the electronics for the underwater drones of the joint Mine Counter Measure Program (MCM) of the Belgian and Dutch navies.

Recognized for its experience in building custom electronics for different high-tech industries such as government and defence, space, medical and high-end programs, including for the European Space Agency (ESA), ST Engineering iDirect continues to set standards in advanced manufacturing.

The replacement Mine Counter Measure program (rMCM) was awarded to Belgium Naval & Robotics, a Naval Group-Exail consortium initiated to provide Belgium and Dutch navies with new mine warfare capabilities based on a unique stand-off approach, including surface, underwater and aerial drones.

"We are delighted that Exail has chosen us to manufacture the electronics for its underwater drones, bound for use by the Belgium-Dutch Naval groups," said Danny De Smet, Sales and Marketing at ST Engineering iDirect's Manufacturing Competence Center. "This partnership recognizes MCC as a leading manufacturer of electronic high-reliability assemblies, and we look forward to showcasing the immense capabilities of our state-of-the-art facilities, like our Erpe-Mere plant, to build critical solutions for the EU government and defence markets."

"ST Engineering iDirect's MCC facilities and its team's unrivalled knowledge, are truly second-to-none. Working with them to deliver our electronic boards will enable us to bring our innovation to life," said Steven Luys, Chief Executive Officer at Exail. "By collaborating with another Belgian-based enterprise, not only are we working to enable more autonomy in the EU supply chain, but we are also illustrating the talent we have to offer in such critical and demanding markets here in Belgium and across Europe."

ST Engineering iDirect's MCC located in Erpe-Mere, Belgium, is well-known for its excellence in delivering electronic high-reliability assembly, testing and repair services. Its capabilities were awarded the esteemed Factory of the Future title four consecutive times since 2015. Factories of the Future invest in digitisation, personnel, smart processes and products, as well as in world-class manufacturing.

ST Engineering iDirect, a subsidiary of ST Engineering, is a global leader in satellite communications (satcom) providing technology and solutions that enable its customers to expand their business, differentiate their services and optimize their satcom networks. With over 40 years of delivering innovation focused on solving satellite's most critical economic and technology challenges we are committed to shaping the future of how the world connects. The product portfolio, branded iDirect, represents the highest standards in performance, efficiency and reliability, making it possible for its customers to deliver the best satcom connectivity experience anywhere in the world. ST Engineering iDirect is a leader in key industries including mobility, broadcast and military/government. ST Engineering iDirect (Europe) is located in Sint-Niklaas (Belgium), and is the EU Satcom Center of Excellence, specialising in the development of ground segment technology and equipment for the EU. Its Manufacturing Competence Center, located in Erpe-Mere (Belgium) is producing iDirect designed products, as well as third party products for markets like defense, aerospace, medical and enterprise.

Exail

Exail is a leading high-tech industrial company specializing in cutting-edge robotics, maritime, navigation, aerospace and photonics technologies. With a strong entrepreneurial culture, Exail delivers unrivaled performance, reliability and safety to its civil and defense clients operating in severe environments. From the deep sea to outer space, Exail expands their capabilities with a full range of robust in-house manufactured components, products, and systems.

Employing a workforce of 1800 people worldwide, the company benefits from a global footprint and conducts its business in over 80 countries.

Exail was formed by ECA Group and iXblue joining forces in 2022. It is a subsidiary of Exail Technologies, a family-owned company specialized in high-technology.

