EXALTA Strengthens MedTech Development with ISO 17025 Microbiology Laboratory Accreditation

The accreditation adds in-house microbiology testing to EXALTA's connected development, regulatory, and manufacturing model, supporting faster paths to market.

BETHLEHEM, Pa., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EXALTA Group announced that its microbiology laboratory in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, has achieved ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accreditation, an internationally recognized standard for laboratory quality and technical competence.

ISO 17025 establishes the requirements laboratories must meet to demonstrate a robust quality system, technical competence, and the ability to generate reliable and valid results. Across regulated industries, it is widely recognized as an important benchmark for laboratory rigor and operational excellence.

EXALTA achieves ISO 17025 Accreditation

EXALTA's in-house microbiology laboratory reinforces the company's vertically integrated model for supporting MedTech programs from development through scaled manufacturing. By keeping this capability internal, EXALTA reduces dependence on external testing partners, enables stronger coordination across critical functions, and helps sustain program continuity and pace. This integrated approach supports faster decision-making and a more efficient path to market as customers navigate increasing complexity and global scale.

"This accreditation reflects the rigor, competence, and quality mindset our teams bring to work every day," said Dr. Dan Hickey, Lab Director & Lead Research Scientist at EXALTA Group. "Just as importantly, it strengthens an in-house capability that supports continuity, responsiveness, and alignment as we empower our customers tolaunch products worldwide, at scale and at pace."

The milestone further reinforces EXALTA's position as a partner with the technical infrastructure, quality systems, and specialized expertise to support MedTech programs from early-stage development through scaled manufacturing. As quality expectations, regulatory scrutiny, and execution demands continue to rise, recognized laboratory standards become an important component of a strong MedTech operating platform.

MedTech companies evaluating new programs, transfers, or scale-up initiatives are invited to connect with EXALTA to discuss current priorities and future opportunities.

About EXALTA Group With operations across multiple continents, EXALTA Group is a global solutions provider for the MedTech industry. Through its Manufacturing Solutions and Integrated OEM Solutions business units, the company supports leading OEMs in delivering breakthrough medical devices that improve patient outcomes worldwide. EXALTA is an integrated MedTech partner supporting customers from development through scalable manufacturing. The group supports leading OEMs in delivering breakthrough medical devices that improve patient outcomes worldwide by bringing complex programs to market faster and scale. Learn more at exalta.com

Contact: Francois Samson

EXALTA Group

[email protected]

SOURCE EXALTA Group