EXAM SEASON: PARENTS PRIORITISE MENTAL HEALTH OVER TOP GRADES SAYS NIMBL

LONDON, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Exam season is upon on us. As students try to cope during this pressure-cooker time, many parents are turning to reward children for their hard work not just exam success according to a survey by nimbl, the leading pocket money card and app for 6 to 18 year olds.

The survey highlights that although parents want their children to do well, getting the top results is not the number one priority for the majority of those surveyed, with 8 in 10 primarily want to show their appreciation for their child's efforts and 6 in10 want to motivate them to work hard.

Parents surveyed expressed that the motivation to reward their child for academic achievements has broadened. More than half the parents want to help foster important life skills such as focus and a good work ethic. This signals an attitudinal shift from previous years where focus was more on rewarding children to achieve top grades.

Majority surveyed (8 in 10) believe that rewards help their child understand the connection between hard work and financial rewards, with over 1 in 2 believe it is very important to give rewards to encourage them to work hard in school. 4 in 10 parents feel that introducing rewards early on can prepare children for the competitive nature of the workforce and help develop valuable skills such as discipline and goal setting.

"The rewards should be varied and discussed - something that the children will appreciate but not expect as a given. This should motivate and encourage them to work hard and develop a work habit that will help them throughout their lives. They understand it's given for their dedication not high scores," said Sylvia (region), son xx (17).

With the growth of children's mental health issues reaching crisis point according to the NHS, the nimbl survey found that 47% of parents prioritise their child's mental health over academic success and 49% want to achieve a balance their child's academic success with their overall happiness and mental health.

The survey highlighted that support for academic achievement also came from other family members and friends (6 in 10), with grandparents playing a key role in rewarding their grandchildren, nearly 1 in 2.

Experts argue putting a price on academic achievements may undermine the intrinsic motivation for learning, the importance of intellectual curiosity and passion for knowledge. When students are solely motivated by money or rewards, there is a risk that the joy of learning and personal growth may take a back seat.

Ultimately, there is no right answer and parents can feel conflicted even when they are using incentives and question if it is putting more pressure on their child. The Nimble survey showed 1 in 10 parents often feel conflicted and 3 in 10 sometimes feel conflicted.

Alana Parsons, nimbl, Chief Executive, said: "As you would expect there are many opposing views on incentivising children to study. But what the nimbl survey does signal in Mental Health Awareness month is that whatever side of the fence you sit on, we need to address the narratives around academic achievements and the values we nurture in our children's formative years to pave a way to a healthier and more successful society and future workforce."

