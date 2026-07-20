Examinetics, a Coalesce Capital Portfolio Company, Strengthens Safety Consulting Services with Acquisitions of Progressive Safety and Jurgiel & Associates

Transactions mark the company's fourth and fifth acquisitions to enhance safety consulting and safety compliance programs

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coalesce Capital ("Coalesce"), a private equity firm focused on investing in human capital and technology-enabled business services companies, today announced that its portfolio company Examinetics, the nation's leading provider of occupational health, safety, and compliance solutions, has acquired Progressive Safety, an on-site safety provider, and Jurgiel & Associates ("Jurgiel"), an industrial hygiene and safety consulting provider.

Examinetics delivers occupational health and EH&S services across the full employee health lifecycle to more than 3,000 clients. Services range from pre-employment screening and safety consulting to annual compliance medical testing and injury management.

Progressive Safety offers nationwide site safety services, providing credentialed safety specialists on a temporary or permanent basis. The addition of Progressive Safety broadens the Examinetics portfolio to include time-sensitive rapid deployment of safety personnel, including specialized expertise in data center construction and the ability to provide credentialed safety specialists.

Jurgiel & Associates is an occupational safety and environmental health consultancy with a wide range of services. This addition expands the Examinetics Safety Consulting Division's industrial hygiene expertise, broadens its geographic reach, and increases the divisional headcount to over 50 technicians nationally.

"Adding these two companies to Examinetics strengthens our EHS services and accelerates our mission," said Gary Gluzberg, CEO of Examinetics. "Our customers are at the heart of this decision. These acquisitions allow us to offer them more of the solutions and expertise they have been asking for. With the team at Progressive Safety, we can now better help companies protect their investments by reducing risks related to infrastructure projects, and the addition of the Jurgiel team expands our footprint to make our services more convenient for our customers."

The additions of Progressive Safety and Jurgiel represent the fourth and fifth safety consulting company acquisitions by Examinetics in the past 18 months. The company's expanded Safety Consulting Division now includes a comprehensive portfolio of consulting, audits, training, industrial hygiene, and safety staffing. Examinetics can now support businesses of all types with mission-critical safety resources in complex environments. The services brought together create a unique offering capable of guiding companies through all stages of occupational safety, from pre-construction to job-site monitoring to ongoing safety management.

TJ Slyter, President at Progressive Safety, added: "We are looking forward to unlocking new opportunities for innovation and collaboration with Examinetics. Adding our expertise in large-scale infrastructure jobs to Examinetics' existing safety services means we'll help more companies ensure compliance, reduce risks, and maintain safe job sites."

Jurgiel & Associates Principals, John and Rob Jurgiel, added: "Our family started this business in 1978 with a passion for safety and helping companies take care of their employees. We are excited for the next chapter in our story. Combining our team with Examinetics will greatly enhance our ability to serve our existing clients and expand the services we can provide them."

About Examinetics

Examinetics is the nation's leading provider of occupational health solutions through onsite, near site, and technology platforms. Our comprehensive suite of occupational health services across the employee health lifecycle delivers strategic value to more than 3,500 clients in over 20,000 locations annually. Leading companies partner with Examinetics to achieve regulatory compliance, minimize productivity loss, and acquire vital data required for optimal health outcomes.

About Coalesce Capital

Coalesce Capital is a private equity firm that partners with entrepreneurs and management teams to build enduring value around differentiated businesses. Coalesce has over $1.8 billion of regulatory assets under management and is dedicated to investing in human capital-driven and technology-enabled services companies. The firm's growth-oriented investment philosophy centers around its conviction that people are the most important ingredient of value creation. Coalesce leverages its sector expertise, strategic resources and capital to collaborate with management teams to create shared success. For more information, please visit www.coalescecap.com. Follow Coalesce on LinkedIn: @Coalesce.

Media Contacts

Examinetics

Chad Coleman

(913) 748-2023

[email protected]

Coalesce Capital

Ed Trissel / Kate Thompson / Kate Kelley

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

212-355-4449

[email protected]

SOURCE Examinetics