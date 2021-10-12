Examity Achieves Certification for SOC 2 Type 1

NEWTON, Mass., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Examity, whose online proctoring solution is used by education and certification providers around the world, today announced that it has been certified System and Organization Controls 2 (SOC 2) Type 1. The certification is a continuation of Examity's ongoing efforts to deliver a secure and streamlined proctoring solution for hundreds of testing providers worldwide.

"Examity recognizes the critical importance of providing our clients with assurance that our proctoring services are delivered securely, and that our customers' information remains secure and confidential," said Paiman Nodoushani, Chief Technology Officer at Examity. "Achieving SOC 2 compliance further reflects our commitment to security, availability, and confidentiality of test-taker information within our environment."

A popular auditing standard developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), SOC 2 Type 1 was created to assess the design of security processes at a specific point in time, and confirm that an organization's security controls are suitably designed and implemented. In achieving SOC 2 Type 1 compliance, Examity has implemented controls to ensure the secure processing and storage of customer data, conforming with the rigorous and sophisticated security and confidentiality standards for technology companies worldwide. Baker Newman Noyes performed the audit for Examity.

Founded in 2013, Examity has also been an early adopter and recipient of IMS Global's LTI 1.3, LTI Advantage, and LTI Proctoring Services certifications, and recently completed an external review conducted by SeaCrest to ensure compliance with NCCA and ANSI's ISO/IEC 17024 accreditation requirements. The company works with a diverse cross-section of institutions and certification providers, offering flexible solutions designed to address the needs of individual providers and programs.

