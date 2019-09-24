Examity Adopts Industry-Leading Interoperability Standard

NEWTON, Mass., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Examity today announced that it is the first and only online proctoring provider to achieve the LTI Advantage certification for Learning Tools Interoperability® (LTI®) 1.3 and Names & Roles Provisioning Services issued by IMS Global Learning Consortium. Designed to increase both the security and flexibility of education technology tools and systems, LTI Advantage enables Examity to provide a safer, more streamlined testing experience for hundreds of education institutions, employers, and certification providers around the world.

"Our members push the boundaries of innovation to help educators and technologists create a more secure and seamless learning experience," said Dr. Rob Abel, CEO, IMS Global Learning Consortium. "We are grateful for Examity's leadership in being at the forefront of achieving IMS certification for LTI Advantage and accelerating plug-and-play interoperability that dramatically improves usability and secures data."

IMS Global's LTI Advantage, which became publicly available in May, enables a more secure exchange of student data between education tools and systems. Designed to enhance data privacy for higher education institutions, states, and technology developers, Examity's certification also facilitates deeper and more effective interoperability with leading learning management systems, including Blackboard, Canvas, D2L, and Moodle.

"The privacy of students is paramount to the success of any online program," said Michael London, Founder and CEO of Examity. "This is about creating a safer data ecosystem for institutions and students -- to ensure both security and quality in an increasingly online educational experience."

Founded in 2013, Examity was the first solution to provide partners with a full range of proctoring options, from automated through to live. The company, which has raised more than $110 million to apply machine learning and biometrics to online proctoring, works with a diverse cross-section of institutions and certification providers including Amazon, Indiana University, Penn State, and the College Board, offering flexible solutions designed to address the needs of individual schools and programs.

Examity was founded to meet the needs of colleges, employers, and certification providers looking to ensure integrity. Since its founding six years ago, Examity has partnered with hundreds of institutions and certification programs worldwide to provide a cost-effective and flexible learning validation and online proctoring solution. For more information, visit Examity.com or follow the company on Twitter @examity.

