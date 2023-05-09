Examity Celebrates 10 Years of Online Proctoring

As testing, and the world, continue to change, Examity has served test-takers worldwide in a decade of business

BOSTON, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Examity, the world leader in online proctoring solutions and an early online education pioneer, is celebrating its 10th year in business this month. Founded in 2013, Examity has grown into a global company, serving over 500 clients in 120 countries.

"We are proud to have reached this milestone and could not have done it without the amazing work and dedication of our team, the trust and support of our clients, and the collaboration of our partners," said Jim Holm, Examity's CEO. "As the pandemic forced many institutions to move their courses online, we were able to play a critical role in ensuring that academic integrity was upheld for millions of education and certification test-takers worldwide."

Examity's mission is to maintain academic integrity in online education, and the company has helped ensure the legitimacy of over 20 million exams to date. Holm emphasizes the importance of this mission in the context of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Looking ahead, Examity will continue expanding its services and capabilities to meet the evolving needs of its clients. Holm noted that the company has already made significant investments in research and development and is always exploring new partnerships and enhanced offerings.

"We are excited to continue serving the education and certification markets and to help institutions and organizations maintain the highest standards of academic integrity," Holm said. "Thank you to everyone who has supported us over the past decade, and here's to another 10 years of growth and success."

