Examity Drives Expansion of Adobe's Digital Experience Certifications

NEWTON, Mass., Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Examity, the leading online proctoring solutions provider, today announced that it has been selected by Adobe to support the online expansion of its popular digital experience certification exams. Examity's learning validation and online proctoring platform, which is used by hundreds of employers, certification providers, and colleges worldwide, will increase access to one of the country's fastest-growing and most in-demand credentialing programs.

Nearly half of all marketing job postings now call for digital skills, and that growth is expected to accelerate. Demand for Adobe certifications alone has doubled since January 2018, reflecting the need for digital marketing talent across a range of industries.

To meet this need, Adobe is expanding its online certification programs, which are designed to close digital experience skill gaps in the industry by enabling individuals to complete certification programs where and when they choose. Through the new collaboration, thousands of test-takers worldwide will now be able to access online certification programs secured by Examity's AI enabled proctoring solution.

"As skill gaps continue to grow, demand for certifications that signal mastery of digital competencies is on the rise," said Michael London, Founder and CEO of Examity. "We are excited to support the expansion of Adobe's digital experience programs by validating the learning experience regardless of where or how a candidate earns their certification."

"The shift to online learning and assessment holds massive potential to help individuals acquire skills critical for today's digital economy," said Tyler Tu, Adobe Credential Program Manager. "Examity's platform draws on leading-edge machine learning technology to validate the learning experience, enabling us to provide greater access without sacrificing the integrity and reliability of our certifications."

Founded in 2013, Examity works with a diverse cross-section of organizations and education providers, including Amazon, Texas A&M, the University of Arizona, and the College Board, to provide a full range of proctoring options, from automated through to live. The company draws on proprietary technology including voice recognition, biometric keystroke analysis, and sophisticated machine learning tools to create a secure, streamlined experience for more than two million exams every year.

About Examity

Examity was founded to meet the needs of colleges, employers, and certification providers looking to ensure integrity. Since its founding six years ago, Examity has partnered with hundreds of institutions and certification programs worldwide to provide a cost-effective and flexible learning validation and online proctoring solution. For more information, visit Examity.com or follow the company on Twitter @examity.

