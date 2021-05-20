Examity, Inc. Awarded Proctoring Solutions: Live Online and Automated Contract through OMNIA Partners, Public Sector

NEWTON, Mass., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Online proctoring pioneer Examity today announced that it has been awarded a Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) contract for Proctoring Solutions: Live Online and Automated now available through OMNIA Partners. The partnership will expand access to Examity's industry-leading proctoring solution for public agencies, educational institutions, and certification providers around the country.

"Over the past year, remote learning and testing have rapidly become the 'new normal,' and many of our participating agencies are in search of a proctoring provider that can offer a secure, streamlined testing experience," said Allan McCombs, Senior Vice President, Sales & Account Management for OMNIA Partners, Public Sector. "OMNIA Partners is thrilled to add Examity's proctoring solutions to our robust portfolio of contracts."

OMNIA Partners, Public Sector is one of the largest and most experienced cooperative purchasing organizations dedicated to public sector procurement. Their purchasing power and industry-leading suppliers have produced a comprehensive portfolio of cooperative contracts and relationships, making OMNIA Partners a valued and trusted resource for organizations nationwide.

"Examity is committed to helping organizations around the country access proctoring support that can deliver a seamless and secure exam experience," said Ryan Leer, VP, Business Development Education at Examity. "This partnership is about introducing our solution to OMNIA Partners' participating agencies at a time when access and integrity in remote learning has never been more important."

Founded in 2013, Examity was the first solution to provide certification providers and education institutions around the world with a full range of proctoring options, from automated through to live. In addition to an industry-leading 2:1 ratio of proctors to test-takers, the company draws on proprietary technology to create a secure, streamlined experience for millions of test-takers per year, offering flexible solutions designed to address the needs of individual providers and programs. A 2020 winner of Fast Company's prestigious Most Innovative Companies Award, Examity has been named twice to Deloitte's Fast 500 list and has also been honored for four consecutive years as one of the fastest-growing businesses in Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal.

Examity was founded to meet the needs of assessment providers, colleges, and employers looking to protect e test integrity. Since 2013, Examity has partnered with hundreds of organizations worldwide to provide a cost-effective and flexible online proctoring solution. For more information, visit Examity.com or follow the company on Twitter @examity.

