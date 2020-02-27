Examity Launches AI Enabled Proctoring Solution at UC Davis

DAVIS, Calif., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Examity today announced that it has been selected by the University of California, Davis, as the institution's partner for learning validation and online proctoring. Recently named the fastest-growing education technology company in North America, Examity's unique AI and machine learning technology is used to prevent cheating by hundreds of colleges worldwide.

"We're tapping the potential of online learning to expand opportunity for students throughout the state -- and across the country," said Meggan Levitt of Information and Educational Technology at UC Davis. "Ensuring that testing is secure, and learning is validated, is critical to fulfilling the promise of not just access -- but also quality -- that students have come to expect from a UC Davis program," said IET's associate vice provost and associate chief information officer for academic applications.

Examity's partnership with UC Davis responds to growing demand among the university's student population, which totals more than 39,600. Today, nearly 7,000 UC Davis students are now enrolled in at least one online course, compared with 3,700 just one year ago. This nearly twofold increase reflects broader national trends: according to the U.S. Department of Education, enrollment in online learning grew by nearly 6 percent from 2016 to 2017, despite an overall decrease in postsecondary enrollment.

With a combination of biometric keystroke analysis, predictive analytics, and video review, Examity's solution both verifies students' identity and ensures a secure testing experience that protects the integrity of exam content. UC Davis students will be able to seamlessly access proctoring through their course's learning management system.

"As technology continues to evolve, so will the needs of institutions and students working to keep up with the rapid pace of change," said Jim Holm, CEO of Examity. "The UC system is well-known for its pioneering applications of technology to improve the educational experience, and we look forward to collaborating with them to expand access to high-quality learning opportunities."

Rooted in proprietary AI technology, Examity's learning validation solution includes a full suite of proctoring options, from automated through to live, to ensure both security and integrity in online learning. The company partners with a diverse cross-section of postsecondary institutions, employers, and education providers including Amazon, Texas A&M, Indiana University, EPIC, and Western Governors University.

About Examity

Examity was founded to meet the needs of colleges, employers, and certification providers looking to ensure integrity. Since its founding six years ago, Examity has partnered with hundreds of institutions and certification programs worldwide to provide a cost-effective and flexible online proctoring and learning validation solution. For more information, visit Examity.com or follow the company on Twitter @examity.

