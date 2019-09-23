Examity Named One of Boston's Hottest Companies

NEWTON, Mass., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Examity today announced that it has been named one of the hottest companies in Boston as part of BostInno's annual 50 on Fire awards. The awards recognize fast-growing companies in the Boston area that are setting the standard for innovation in their field. Examity, which provides an AI enabled learning validation and online proctoring solution for colleges, employers, and certification providers, has raised more than $110 million to apply machine learning and biometrics to test security.

"As cheating continues to be a major concern in online education, colleges and employers are turning to technology to validate the learning experience," said Michael London, Founder and CEO of Examity. "Our work is about protecting the integrity of online programs -- in ways that can expand access to high-quality learning opportunities for students around the world."

Examity's growth reflects the accelerating demand for secure online assessment solutions, as digital learning becomes increasingly popular among both colleges and employers. Recent research from the U.S. Department of Education suggests that up to one-third of all college students take at least one course online . Six in 10 HR leaders spend more on online learning than they did three years ago, according to LinkedIn's annual Workplace Learning Report .

Examity's proprietary technology leverages AI and machine learning to protect exam content, ensure test integrity, and streamline the online assessment experience. The company's solution is unique in that it offers a variety of proctoring modalities, from automated through to live, for a diverse cross-section of partners, including Boston University, Amazon, Epic, Indiana University, and the College Board.

Examity has grown by 542% since 2015, and was recently recognized for the second straight year as one of the top 10 fastest-growing companies in Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal. In 2018, the company was named the fastest-growing edtech company in North America by Deloitte's Fast 500 . This year, Examity celebrated the opening of a new office in the former Newton, MA headquarters of TripAdvisor, and is currently hiring for roles in engineering, account management, IT, and project management.

To learn more about careers at Examity, please visit our careers page here .

About Examity

Examity was founded to meet the needs of colleges, employers, and certification providers looking to ensure integrity. Since its founding six years ago, Examity has partnered with hundreds of institutions and certification programs worldwide to provide a cost-effective and flexible learning validation and online proctoring solution. For more information, visit Examity.com or follow the company on Twitter @examity.

SOURCE Examity