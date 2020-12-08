Examity Receives New IMS Global Certification for Online Proctoring

NEWTON, Mass., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Examity today announced that it has become one of the first organizations certified for the new LTI® Proctoring Services standard, a specification developed earlier this year by IMS Global Learning Consortium. Designed to align with the pioneering IMS Learning Tools Interoperability® standard, the LTI Proctoring Services Certification recognizes providers that work with best-in-class learning management systems and assessment platforms to deliver a streamlined and secure user experience for test-takers, administrators, and proctors.

"We are delighted for Examity's leadership in achieving certification for IMS Proctoring Services, having been the first to adopt the standard," said Dr. Rob Abel, CEO of IMS Global Learning Consortium. "This certification shows Examity's leadership in achieving proctoring integrity and accessibility, and plays an integral role in helping higher education institutions and online assessment providers protect the security of their exams—even as the COVID-19 pandemic transforms the landscape of online learning."

The LTI Proctoring Services Certification enables the seamless and secure integration of assessment platforms with proctoring technologies. The certification reflects Examity's ongoing commitment to further streamlining the entire proctoring and test-taking process, facilitating an easier exam setup, simplifying the user experience for test-takers, and reducing instructors' time reviewing proctoring results.

"As COVID-19 surges across the country and around the world, it's become increasingly clear that colleges and certification providers will be navigating the impacts of the pandemic for a long time to come," said Shailu Tipparaju, Chief Innovation Officer of Examity. "That means it's more important than ever to help test-takers complete assessments in ways that are accessible, user-friendly, and rooted in the most up-to-date global security standards."

Founded in 2013, Examity is an early adopter and recipient of IMS Global's LTI 1.3 and LTI Advantage certification, recognizing its efforts to provide higher education institutions and other IMS-certified providers with a full range of proctoring options, from automated through to live. The company, which has raised more than $110 million to apply sophisticated analytics to online proctoring, works with a diverse cross-section of more than 500 institutions and certification providers, offering flexible solutions designed to address the needs of individual providers and programs.

Examity was founded to meet the needs of colleges, employers, and assessment providers looking to ensure test integrity. Since 2013, Examity has partnered with hundreds of organizations worldwide to provide a cost-effective and flexible online proctoring solution. For more information, visit Examity.com or follow the company on Twitter @examity.

