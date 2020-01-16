examPAL Listed Among the Elite Global Edtech Companies That "Bend the Arc of Human Potential" Competing on GSV Cup

BOSTON, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- examPAL was announced as one of the Elite 200 companies who will compete in the GSV Cup and present at the 2020 ASU GSV Summit on March 30. The ASU GSV Summit gathers leaders in government, education, and work, striving to advance social and economic mobility by "bending the arc of human potential through innovation." examPAL aims to be one of the three companies that will be chosen as finalists during the Summit, receiving a prize package of $250,000 in cash and $100,000 in Google Cloud credits.

"Three years ago ASU GSV summit listed us as 'among the 100 most important Venture/ Growth stage companies in the broader learning and talent technology landscape'," says Oren Jackman, examPAL's co-founder and CEO. "They keep inviting us year after year to prove it. With students from 180 countries, an official patent on our innovative AI-based personalization system, and a new partnership that will place us into the American public school system – we have a lot to offer."

examPAL is probably the most awarded edtech test-prep company, including Reimagine Education European bronze, LearnLaunch higher-ed award, Google's award in the DLD Innovation Festival (3rd), GESA (Global Edtech Startups Awards, regional - 3rd), and finalist in SXSW EDU awards and Microsoft Inovate.AI (chosen out of 117 AI companies).

The GSV Cup is a unique edtech cross-sector competition. It spans all the way "from pre-K to gray" sectors, including technologies in corporate learning and talent management, workforce analytics, early childhood, K-12, HireED, and postsecondary education. The Elite 200 companies represent 21 countries across the globe.

The 2020 ASU GSV Summit will be held from March 30 to April 1 in San Diego. The 2019 Summit drew 5,000 attendees from over 45 countries, including more than 300 investors representing $7+ trillion of capital.

