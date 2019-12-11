Exantas Capital Corp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividends for Common Stock and Series C Preferred Stock

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE: XAN) (the "Company") announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.275 per common share for the quarter ending December 31, 2019. The dividend will be paid on January 28, 2020 to holders of record on December 31, 2019.

The Company's Board of Directors also declared a cash dividend on its 8.625% Fixed-to-Floating Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock for the period from October 31, 2019 through and including January 30, 2020 in the amount of $0.539063 per share. The dividend will be paid on January 30, 2020 to holders of record on January 2, 2020.

About Exantas Capital Corp.

Exantas Capital Corp. is a real estate investment trust that is primarily focused on originating, holding and managing commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. The Company is externally managed by Exantas Capital Manager Inc., which is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of C-III Capital Partners LLC, a leading commercial real estate investment management and services company engaged in a broad range of activities. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.exantas.com or contact investor relations at IR@exantas.com .

