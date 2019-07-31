Exantas Capital Corp. Reports Results For Three And Six Months Ended June 30, 2019

NEW YORK, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE: XAN) ("XAN" or the "Company") reports results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019.

Significant Items and Highlights

GAAP net income allocable to common shares of $0.20 per share-diluted for the three months ended June 30, 2019 .





per share-diluted for the three months ended . Core Earnings were $0.28 per common share-diluted for the three months ended June 30, 2019 (see Schedule I).





per common share-diluted for the three months ended (see Schedule I). Management anticipates the Company will declare a cash dividend of $0.25 per share on its common stock for the third quarter of 2019, which would be an 11.1% increase over the second quarter of 2019 dividend of $0.225 per share and a 66.7% increase over the third quarter of 2018 dividend of $0.15 per share.





per share on its common stock for the third quarter of 2019, which would be an 11.1% increase over the second quarter of 2019 dividend of per share and a 66.7% increase over the third quarter of 2018 dividend of per share. XAN originated $252.1 million of new commercial real estate ("CRE") loans and acquired a $210.8 million portfolio (including $14.0 million of unfunded commitments) of CRE loans during the three months ended June 30, 2019 (see Schedule III).





of new commercial real estate ("CRE") loans and acquired a portfolio (including of unfunded commitments) of CRE loans during the three months ended (see Schedule III). Book value was $14.06 per common share at June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019 .





per common share at and . Economic book value, which adjusts for the face redemption amounts of the Company's outstanding preferred stock and convertible senior notes, was $13.63 per common share at June 30, 2019 as compared to $13.60 per common share at March 31, 2019 (see Schedule IV).

Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 Results

GAAP net income allocable to common shares was $6.3 million , or $0.20 per share-diluted, and $11.8 million , or $0.38 per share-diluted, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 , respectively, as compared to GAAP net income allocable to common shares of $6.2 million , or $0.20 per share-diluted, and a GAAP net loss allocable to common shares of $6.4 million , or $(0.21) per share-diluted, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 , respectively.





, or per share-diluted, and , or per share-diluted, for the three and six months ended , respectively, as compared to GAAP net income allocable to common shares of , or per share-diluted, and a GAAP net loss allocable to common shares of , or per share-diluted, for the three and six months ended , respectively. GAAP net income allocable to common shares for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 includes a $1.3 million , or $(0.04) per share-diluted, fair value adjustment on the Company's remaining CRE loan classified as an asset held for sale.





includes a , or per share-diluted, fair value adjustment on the Company's remaining CRE loan classified as an asset held for sale. Core Earnings of $8.8 million , or $0.28 per common share-diluted, and $16.7 million , or $0.53 per common share-diluted, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 , respectively (see Schedule I).





, or per common share-diluted, and , or per common share-diluted, for the three and six months ended , respectively (see Schedule I). Common stock cash dividends of $0.225 and $0.425 per share were declared and have since been paid for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 , respectively.





Additional Items

Commercial Real Estate

In May 2019 , XAN acquired a $210.8 million portfolio (including $14.0 million of unfunded commitments) of floating-rate CRE loans, with $196.8 million of principal outstanding at closing, from C-III Commercial Mortgage LLC, which is an affiliate of the Company's external manager.





, XAN acquired a portfolio (including of unfunded commitments) of floating-rate CRE loans, with of principal outstanding at closing, from C-III Commercial Mortgage LLC, which is an affiliate of the Company's external manager. Substantially all of XAN's $2.0 billion CRE loan portfolio comprised floating rate senior whole loans at June 30, 2019 .





CRE loan portfolio comprised floating rate senior whole loans at . XAN's CRE floating rate whole loan portfolio had a weighted average spread of 3.75% over the one-month London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR") of 2.40% at June 30, 2019 .

The following table summarizes XAN's CRE loan activities and fundings of previous commitments for the three, six and twelve months ended June 30, 2019 (in millions, except percentages and amounts in footnotes):



Three Months

Ended June 30,

2019



Six Months

Ended June 30,

2019



Twelve Months

Ended June 30,

2019

New CRE loan commitments $ 243.4



$ 414.5



$ 934.4

New CRE preferred equity investment

8.7





8.7





8.7

Total CRE loan commitments and investments

252.1





423.2





943.1

Sales, payoffs and paydowns (1)(2)

(136.9)





(204.4)





(578.7)

Previous commitments funded

11.3





24.3





53.0

New unfunded loan commitments and investments

(21.3)





(27.6)





(78.6)

Net CRE loans funded

105.2





215.5





338.8

























Acquired CRE loans (committed balance)

210.8





210.8





210.8

Payoffs and paydowns (1)

(16.7)





(16.7)





(16.7)

Acquired unfunded loan commitments

(14.0)





(14.0)





(14.0)

Net CRE loans acquired

180.1





180.1





180.1

























Net CRE loans funded and acquired $ 285.3



$ 395.6



$ 518.9

























Weighted average one-month LIBOR floor on new originations and acquisitions (3)

2.22 %



2.27 %



2.16 % Weighted average spread above one-month LIBOR (3)

3.59 %



3.47 %



3.37 % Weighted average unlevered yield, including amortization of origination fees and acquisition costs (3)

6.07 %



6.04 %



5.92 %

(1) CRE loan payoffs and extensions resulted in exit and extension fees of $471,000, $946,000 and $2.7 million during the three, six and twelve months ended June 30, 2019, respectively. (2) Activity excludes legacy CRE loans. (3) Applicable to new floating rate CRE whole loans funded and acquired.

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities

XAN's $482.1 million commercial mortgage-backed securities ("CMBS") portfolio, at par, had a carrying value of $445.7 million and a weighted average coupon of 4.76% at June 30, 2019.

The following table summarizes XAN's CMBS activities, at face value, for the three, six and twelve months ended June 30, 2019 (in millions, except percentages):



Three Months

Ended June 30,

2019



Six Months

Ended June 30,

2019



Twelve Months

Ended June 30,

2019

CMBS acquisitions $ 13.2



$ 40.7



$ 171.6

Sales

(0.6)





(0.6)





(15.6)

Principal paydowns

(11.8)





(24.0)





(36.3)

CMBS acquisitions, net $ 0.8



$ 16.1



$ 119.7

























Weighted average coupon at the respective period end (1)

5.84 %



5.16 %



4.87 %

(1) Applicable to new CMBS acquired during the respective periods.

Commercial Real Estate Securitizations

XAN closed a CRE debt securitization that financed CRE loans of $687.2 million on April 17, 2019 and issued $585.8 million of non-recourse, floating-rate notes, of which the Company purchased $10.0 million of the Class D notes rated BBB(low)(sf), at a weighted average cost of one-month LIBOR plus 1.32%.





on and issued of non-recourse, floating-rate notes, of which the Company purchased of the Class D notes rated BBB(low)(sf), at a weighted average cost of one-month LIBOR plus 1.32%. XAN completed the liquidation of Resource Capital Corp. 2017-CRE5, Ltd. ("RCC 2017-CRE5") on July 16, 2019 by repaying the remaining notes outstanding. Following the liquidation, $112.8 million of CRE loans, at par, that had been financed by RCC 2017-CRE5 were distributed to XAN.

Liquidity

At July 30, 2019 , XAN's available liquidity consisted of two primary sources:





, XAN's available liquidity consisted of two primary sources: unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of $53.0 million ; and





; and

approximately $100.9 million of liquidity from available financing of unlevered CRE loans and CMBS.

Common Stock Book Value, Economic Book Value and Total Stockholders' Equity

The following table rolls forward XAN's common stock book value from March 31, 2019 to June 30, 2019 and reconciles common stock book value to economic book value, a non-GAAP measure, at June 30, 2019 (see Schedule IV) (in thousands, except per share data and amounts in footnotes):



Total Amount

Per Share Amount Common stock book value at March 31, 2019 (1) $ 441,867

$ 14.06 Net income allocable to common shares

6,304



0.20 Change in other comprehensive income:









Available-for-sale securities

3,326



0.11 Derivatives

(2,741)



(0.09) Common stock dividends

(7,075)



(0.23) Common stock dividends on unvested shares

(96)



— Accretion from additional shares outstanding at June 30, 2019 (2)

411



0.01 Total net increase

129



— Common stock book value at June 30, 2019 (1)(3) $ 441,996

$ 14.06











Reconciling items in arriving at economic book value at June 30, 2019:









Non-cash convertible senior notes' unamortized discounts:









4.50% Convertible Senior Notes

(9,519)



(0.30) 8.00% Convertible Senior Notes

(77)



— Series C Preferred Stock redemption value in excess of carrying value

(4,045)



(0.13) Economic book value at June 30, 2019 $ 428,355

$ 13.63

(1) Per share calculations exclude unvested restricted stock, as disclosed on the consolidated balance sheets, of 426,771 and 430,986 shares at June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively. The denominators for the calculations are 31,443,123 and 31,436,120 at June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively. (2) Per share amount calculations include 7,003 additional shares of restricted stock that vested during the three months ended June 30, 2019. (3) Common stock book value is calculated as total stockholders' equity of $558.0 million less preferred stock equity of $116.0 million at June 30, 2019.

The following table presents the economic book value per common share at the dates presented:



At June 30,

2019

At March 31,

2019

At December 31,

2018

At September 30,

2018

At June 30,

2018 Economic book value $ 13.63

$ 13.60

$ 13.54

$ 13.72

$ 13.56































Investment Portfolio

The following table summarizes the amortized cost and net carrying amount of XAN's investment portfolio at June 30, 2019, classified by asset type (in thousands, except percentages and amounts in footnotes):

At June 30, 2019

Amortized

Cost

Net Carrying

Amount

Percent of

Portfolio



Weighted Average

Coupon Core Assets:

























CRE whole loans (1)(2)

$ 1,909,463

$ 1,906,866



79.11 %

6.19% CRE mezzanine loan and preferred equity investments (2)



30,110



30,110



1.25 %

11.18% CMBS, fixed rate (3)



118,753



123,848



5.14 %

4.10% CMBS, floating rate (3)



321,341



321,816



13.35 %

5.09% Total Core Assets



2,379,667



2,382,640



98.85 %





Non-Core Assets:

























Structured notes (4)



1,000



—



— %

N/A (7) Direct financing leases (4)



801



66



— %

N/A (7) Legacy CRE loans (5)(6)



33,666



27,598



1.15 %

1.66% Total Non-Core Assets



35,467



27,664



1.15 %





Total Core and Non-Core Assets

$ 2,415,134

$ 2,410,304



100.00 %







(1) Net carrying amount includes an allowance for loan losses of $2.6 million at June 30, 2019. (2) Classified as CRE loans on the consolidated balance sheet. (3) Classified as investment securities available-for-sale on the consolidated balance sheet. (4) Classified as other assets on the consolidated balance sheet. (5) Includes one legacy CRE loan with an amortized cost of $11.5 million classified as a CRE loan on the consolidated balance sheet as XAN intends to hold this loan to maturity. (6) Net carrying amount includes a lower of cost or market value adjustment at June 30, 2019. (7) There are no stated rates associated with these investments.

Strategic Plan Update

In November 2016, XAN's board of directors approved the strategic plan (the "Plan"). The Plan contemplated disposing of certain loans underwritten prior to 2010, exiting non-core businesses and investments, and maintaining a dividend policy based on sustainable earnings. XAN has substantially completed the execution of the Plan.

At June 30, 2019, XAN had approximately $27.6 million, composed of two legacy CRE loans, remaining of the $480.1 million of identified Plan assets.

Supplemental Information

The following schedules of reconciliations and supplemental information at June 30, 2019 are included at the end of this release:

Schedule I - Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Core Earnings;





Schedule II - Summary of Securitization Performance Statistics;





Schedule III - CRE Loan Activities;





Schedule IV - Economic Book Value Per Share; and





Schedule V - Supplemental Information.

The remainder of this release contains XAN's unaudited (2019) and audited (2018) consolidated balance sheets, unaudited consolidated statements of operations, a reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to Core Earnings, a summary of securitization performance statistics, a summary of XAN's CRE loan activities, a reconciliation of XAN's common stock book value to its economic book value and supplemental information regarding XAN's CRE loan portfolio.

EXANTAS CAPITAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share data)









June 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

(unaudited)





ASSETS (1)









Cash and cash equivalents $ 47,154

$ 82,816 Restricted cash

14,062



12,658 Accrued interest receivable

9,155



8,198 CRE loans, net of allowances of $2,597 and $1,401

1,948,492



1,551,967 Investment securities available-for-sale

445,664



418,998 Principal paydowns receivable

33,150



32,083 Investments in unconsolidated entities

1,548



1,548 Derivatives, at fair value

—



985 Other assets

4,064



4,015 Assets held for sale (amounts include $16,082 and $17,000 of legacy CRE loans held

for sale in continuing operations)

16,448



17,645 Total assets $ 2,519,737

$ 2,130,913 LIABILITIES (2)









Accounts payable and other liabilities $ 5,278

$ 7,550 Management fee payable

864



938 Accrued interest payable

5,209



4,224 Borrowings

1,935,265



1,554,223 Distributions payable

8,896



7,265 Derivatives, at fair value

4,470



1,043 Accrued tax liability

33



31 Liabilities held for sale

1,770



1,820 Total liabilities

1,961,785



1,577,094 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Preferred stock, par value $0.001: 10,000,000 shares authorized 8.625% Fixed-to-

Floating Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, liquidation preference

$25.00 per share; 4,800,000 and 4,800,000 shares issued and outstanding

5



5 Common stock, par value $0.001: 125,000,000 shares authorized; 31,869,894 and

31,657,499 shares issued and outstanding (including 426,771 and 422,671 of unvested

restricted shares)

32



32 Additional paid-in capital

1,083,772



1,082,677 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

1,677



(3,057) Distributions in excess of earnings

(527,534)



(525,838) Total stockholders' equity

557,952



553,819 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,519,737

$ 2,130,913

EXANTAS CAPITAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - (Continued)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)









June 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

(unaudited)





(1) Assets of consolidated variable interest entities ("VIEs") included in total assets above:









Restricted cash $ 6,132

$ 6,189 Accrued interest receivable

5,528



3,548 CRE loans, pledged as collateral and net of allowances of $1,718 and $763

1,266,549



700,223 Principal paydowns receivable

33,150



31,914 Other assets

106



157 Total assets of consolidated VIEs $ 1,311,465

$ 742,031 (2) Liabilities of consolidated VIEs included in total liabilities above:









Accounts payable and other liabilities $ 147

$ 75 Accrued interest payable

1,268



709 Borrowings

963,383



501,045 Total liabilities of consolidated VIEs $ 964,798

$ 501,829

EXANTAS CAPITAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)









For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2019



2018

2019



2018 REVENUES

























Interest income:

























CRE loans $ 30,388



$ 25,435

$ 57,731



$ 47,818 Securities

6,591





4,205



12,966





7,661 Other

159





20



373





138 Total interest income

37,138





29,660



71,070





55,617 Interest expense

21,581





16,159



40,976





30,543 Net interest income

15,557





13,501



30,094





25,074 Other revenue

26





152



52





57 Total revenues

15,583





13,653



30,146





25,131 OPERATING EXPENSES

























Management fees

2,251





2,812



4,334





5,625 Equity compensation

412





659



1,095





1,626 General and administrative

2,495





2,547



5,072





5,607 Depreciation and amortization

7





19



31





32 Provision for (recovery of) loan losses, net

170





—



1,195





(799) Total operating expenses

5,335





6,037



11,727





12,091































10,248





7,616



18,419





13,040 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)

























Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated entities

—





69



—





(223) Net realized and unrealized gain on investment securities available-for-sale and loans and derivatives

4





932



4





290 Net realized and unrealized gain on investment securities, trading

—





58



—





53 Fair value adjustments on financial assets held for sale

(1,300)





9



(1,402)





(4,656) Other income

51





506



152





517 Total (expense) other income

(1,245)





1,574



(1,246)





(4,019)



























INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES

9,003





9,190



17,173





9,021 Income tax (expense) benefit

—





(1)



—





31 NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

9,003





9,189



17,173





9,052 NET LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, NET OF TAX

(112)





(450)



(149)





(203) NET INCOME

8,891





8,739



17,024





8,849 Net income allocated to preferred shares

(2,587)





(2,587)



(5,175)





(7,797) Consideration paid in excess of carrying value of preferred shares

—





—



—





(7,482) NET INCOME (LOSS) ALLOCABLE TO COMMON SHARES $ 6,304



$ 6,152

$ 11,849



$ (6,430) NET INCOME (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE - BASIC:

























CONTINUING OPERATIONS $ 0.20



$ 0.21

$ 0.38



$ (0.20) DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

—





(0.01)



—





(0.01) TOTAL NET INCOME (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE - BASIC $ 0.20



$ 0.20

$ 0.38



$ (0.21) NET INCOME (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE - DILUTED:

























CONTINUING OPERATIONS $ 0.20



$ 0.21

$ 0.38



$ (0.20) DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

—





(0.01)



—





(0.01) TOTAL NET INCOME (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE - DILUTED $ 0.20



$ 0.20

$ 0.38



$ (0.21) WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING - BASIC

31,438,247





31,215,598



31,409,063





31,163,859 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING - DILUTED

31,656,180





31,402,010



31,594,046





31,163,859

SCHEDULE I

EXANTAS CAPITAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO CORE EARNINGS

(unaudited)

Core Earnings is a non-GAAP financial measure that XAN uses to evaluate its operating performance.

Core Earnings exclude the effects of certain transactions and GAAP adjustments that XAN believes are not indicative of its current CRE loan portfolio and other CRE-related investments and operations. Core Earnings exclude income (loss) from all non-core assets, such as commercial finance, middle market lending, residential mortgage lending, certain legacy CRE loans and other non-CRE assets designated as assets held for sale at the initial measurement date of December 31, 2016.

Core Earnings, for reporting purposes, is defined as GAAP net income (loss) allocable to common shares, excluding (i) non-cash equity compensation expense, (ii) unrealized gains and losses, (iii) non-cash provisions for loan losses, (iv) non-cash impairments on securities, (v) non-cash amortization of discounts or premiums associated with borrowings, (vi) net income or loss from a limited partnership interest owned at the initial measurement date, (vii) net income or loss from non-core assets,(1)(2) (viii) real estate depreciation and amortization, (ix) foreign currency gains or losses and (x) income or loss from discontinued operations. Core Earnings may also be adjusted periodically to exclude certain one-time events pursuant to changes in GAAP and certain non-cash items.

Although pursuant to the Third Amended and Restated Management Agreement XAN calculates incentive compensation using Core Earnings that exclude incentive compensation payable to the Manager, XAN includes incentive compensation payable to the Manager in calculating Core Earnings for reporting purposes.

Core Earnings allocable to common shares, adjusted ("Core Earnings Adjusted") is a non-GAAP financial measure used to evaluate XAN's operating performance. Core Earnings Adjusted exclude certain non-recurring items and the results of certain transactions that are not indicative of its ongoing operating performance.

Core Earnings and Core Earnings Adjusted do not represent net income or cash generated from operating activities and should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP net income or as measures of liquidity under GAAP. XAN's methodology for calculating Core Earnings and Core Earnings Adjusted may differ from methodologies used by other companies to calculate similar supplemental performance measures, and, accordingly, its reported Core Earnings and Core Earnings Adjusted may not be comparable to similar performance measures used by other companies.

The following table provides a reconciliation from GAAP net income (loss) allocable to common shares to Core Earnings allocable to common shares and Core Earnings allocable to common shares, adjusted for the periods presented (in thousands, except per share data and the amount in the footnotes):



For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2019



2018

2019



2018 Net income (loss) allocable to common shares - GAAP $ 6,304



$ 6,152

$ 11,849



$ (6,430) Adjustment for realized gains on CRE assets

—





—



—





— Net income (loss) allocable to common shares - GAAP, adjusted

6,304





6,152



11,849





(6,430) Reconciling items from continuing operations:

























Non-cash equity compensation expense

412





659



1,095





1,626 Non-cash provision for (recovery of) CRE loan losses

170





—



1,195





(799) Litigation settlement expense (3)

—





—



—





(2,167) Non-cash amortization of discounts or premiums associated with

borrowings

702





796



1,385





1,574 Income tax expense (benefit) from non-core investments (1)(2)

—





1



—





(31) Net realized gain on non-core assets (1)(2)

(7)





(691)



(15)





(476) Net loss from non-core assets (2)

31





50



26





447 Reconciling items from discontinued operations and CRE loans:

























Net interest income on legacy CRE loans

(183)





(339)



(416)





(661) Realized gain on liquidation of legacy CRE loans

—





(1,000)



—





(1,000) Operating expenses on legacy CRE loans

—





187



—





187 Fair value adjustments on legacy CRE loans

1,300





—



1,402





4,672 Net loss from other non-CRE investments held for sale

—





28



—





506 Loss from discontinued operations, net of taxes

112





450



149





203 Core Earnings allocable to common shares

8,841





6,293



16,670





(2,349)



























Reconciling items in arriving at Core Earnings allocable to common shares, adjusted:

























Loss on redemption of Series B Preferred Stock

—





—



—





7,482 Litigation settlement expense

—





—



—





2,167 Core Earnings allocable to common shares, adjusted (4) $ 8,841



$ 6,293

$ 16,670



$ 7,300



























Weighted average common shares - diluted

31,656





31,402



31,594





31,164



























Core Earnings per common share - diluted $ 0.28



$ 0.20

$ 0.53



$ (0.08) Core Earnings per common share, adjusted - diluted (4) $ 0.28



$ 0.20

$ 0.53



$ 0.23

(1) Income tax expense or benefit from non-core investments and net realized gain on non-core assets are components of net income or loss from non-core assets. (2) Non-core assets are investments and securities owned by XAN at the initial measurement date in (i) commercial finance, (ii) middle market lending, (iii) residential mortgage lending, (iv) legacy CRE loans and (v) other non-CRE assets included in assets held for sale. (3) Includes the payment of the settlement of a securities litigation, previously accrued in 2017, for the six months ended June 30, 2018. (4) Core Earnings, adjusted exclude a non-recurring charge of $7.5 million, or $(0.24) per common share-diluted, for the six months ended June 30, 2018 in connection with the redemption of the Company's Series B Preferred Stock.

SCHEDULE II

EXANTAS CAPITAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUMMARY OF SECURITIZATION PERFORMANCE STATISTICS

(unaudited)

Distributions, Coverage Tests and Liquidations

The following table sets forth the distributions received by XAN and coverage test summaries for its active securitizations for the periods presented (in thousands):