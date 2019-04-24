Exari Accelerates Enterprise-wide Contract Management

BOSTON, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Exari, the leading provider of enterprise contract management software, today announced the newest release of its flagship platform, Exari Contracts™. Exari is the only company to provide a complete end-to-end solution that accelerates the contracting process and extends contract visibility enterprise-wide.

"[Exari] has become a leader in AI-enabled importing and disaggregating contracts into constituent parts, using a contract data model that allows deeper analytics of a company's overall contract portfolio," wrote Andrew Bartels in The Forrester Wave: Contract Lifecycle Management for All Contracts, Q1 2019 report. "Long-favored by legal departments because of its contract importing, authoring, and workflow strengths, it is now gaining support from CPOs and head of sales because of its ability to work seamlessly with the applications they use."

With the release of Version 7.7, Exari once again raises the bar when it comes to balancing the desire for fast contracting and immediate business insights with the need to keep the process controlled and the risk low. In this release, Exari leverages powerful data capture and workflow engines to provide increased visibility and efficiencies during the lifecycle of any contract. This includes centralized and intuitive approval requests and progress tracking, customizable "set it and forget it" compliance rules, and the ability to perform various contracting tasks across thousands of documents at once. Additionally, a refined user experience makes Exari more intuitive than ever, helping to drive adoption enterprise-wide.

With Exari Contracts, companies can now benefit from lower risk and higher cost savings with:

1. Streamlined approvals. Gain deep visibility throughout a contract's negotiation and approval stages with centralized approval requests, task details, and status updates.

2. Bulletproof compliance. Set-up highly configurable alerts that trigger automatic notifications whenever the prescribed conditions are met.

3. Mass actions. Alleviate the time and expense of manually amending thousands of contracts by leveraging the power of AI to complete the same task in hours instead of weeks.

"Exari is the platform of choice for meeting the contract creation and management needs of the world's largest companies," says Jamie Wodetzki, co-founder and chief product officer at Exari. "By taking manual and siloed tasks and making them efficient and centralized, we are increasing portfolio-wide visibility and reducing enterprise risk."

Exari Version 7.7 is available immediately.

About Exari

Exari delivers the most complete Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management platform, used every day by market-leading companies to understand all aspects of their contract ecosystem worldwide. With Exari, customers can reduce contract risk and improve operating efficiency with 100% Contract Certainty™. Learn more at www.exari.com .

