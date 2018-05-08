Exari Chosen as a Spend Matters "50 Providers to Know" for Second Consecutive Year

Spend Matters routinely reviews the latest procurement technologies enabling them to deeply understand and accurately position vendors in the software categories they cover. According to Spend Matters' recently published Technology Review of Exari, "One of the independent providers that is pulling away from the suite crowd is Exari. Like other CLM specialists, Exari not only focuses on procurement contracts but also enterprise contracts, including sales contracts, leases, partnership agreements, employment agreements and other contracts that fall outside the realm of procurement."

"Exari continues to deliver a superior CLM solution for the world's largest companies," said Mike Maziarz, Exari's chief marketing officer. "Our investments in artificial intelligence deliver a real economic benefit and give our customers an advantage over their competition. We're thrilled to be named to the 2018 Spend Matters 50 to Know list. This recognition is more proof that we're enabling companies to improve efficiency, lower costs, and reduce risk in contract lifecycle management."

Exari delivers the most complete Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management platform, used every day by market-leading companies to understand all aspects of their contract ecosystem worldwide. With Exari, customers can reduce contract risk and improve operating efficiency with 100% Contract Certainty™. Learn more at www.Exari.com.

