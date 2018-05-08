Exari Chosen as a Spend Matters "50 Providers to Know" for Second Consecutive Year

BOSTON, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Exari, the leading provider of enterprise contract management software, announced today that Spend Matters has named Exari to its 50 Providers to Know list of software providers for the second consecutive year. The 50 to Know recognizes the latest procurement technologies and service offerings that are transforming businesses with improved methods for productivity, savings, and growth. Exari was independently selected by the Spend Matters analyst team based on assessments of Exari solutions for contract lifecycle management (CLM).
Spend Matters routinely reviews the latest procurement technologies enabling them to deeply understand and accurately position vendors in the software categories they cover. According to Spend Matters' recently published Technology Review of Exari, "One of the independent providers that is pulling away from the suite crowd is Exari. Like other CLM specialists, Exari not only focuses on procurement contracts but also enterprise contracts, including sales contracts, leases, partnership agreements, employment agreements and other contracts that fall outside the realm of procurement."
"Exari continues to deliver a superior CLM solution for the world's largest companies," said Mike Maziarz, Exari's chief marketing officer. "Our investments in artificial intelligence deliver a real economic benefit and give our customers an advantage over their competition. We're thrilled to be named to the 2018 Spend Matters 50 to Know list. This recognition is more proof that we're enabling companies to improve efficiency, lower costs, and reduce risk in contract lifecycle management."
About Exari
Exari delivers the most complete Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management platform, used every day by market-leading companies to understand all aspects of their contract ecosystem worldwide. With Exari, customers can reduce contract risk and improve operating efficiency with 100% Contract Certainty™. Learn more at www.Exari.com.
Media Contact: Dahna Ori, 617-938-3777, media@exari.com
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/exari-chosen-as-a-spend-matters-50-providers-to-know-for-second-consecutive-year-300643919.html
SOURCE Exari
Share this article