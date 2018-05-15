Exari First to Deliver Next Generation Enterprise Contract Management Platform

Unlike other siloed CLM systems which require time-consuming manual processes, only Exari can digitize the entire contracting process, eliminating costly mistakes caused by human error. These inflexible systems typically rely on outdated document management systems and inaccurate data capture tools. With Exari, customers can trust the data contained within their contracts and provide master data for instant search, deep analytic insight, operational reporting, and tight integration with other mission-critical Enterprise applications.

Exari Contracts is the only platform with embedded artificial intelligence, allowing businesses to fully leverage their contract data. For most organizations the detailed nuances of rights, obligations, risk, and revenue are buried deep within their contracts, requiring skilled lawyers to discover. With Exari, contracts are automatically loaded, processed, and transformed into valuable contract data and then stored in the Exari Universal Contract Model™. This delivers valuable insights into contracting best practices and contract risk, whether it be supplier, customer, geographic or geopolitical in nature.

"Understanding contract exposure and opportunities is increasingly a board level issue," said Tim Cummins, President of the International Association for Contract & Commercial Management. "That's because of the quality and speed with which data can now be provided. Exari is at the leading edge of new, intelligent systems, which means for the first time, organizations are capturing the underlying terms of their contracts in a way that properly supports risk management, regulatory compliance and operational efficiency."

"Exari is the only provider to deliver an integrated AI data extraction solution coupled with a robust contract model capable of storing contracts as data," said Jamie Wodetzki, co-founder and chief product officer at Exari. "Legal can now better manage contracts of all types across the enterprise giving users greater visibility and control over their entire contracting process."

Cost savings and risk reduction powered by artificial intelligence

Complete contract visibility. Loading new contract data into the platform is as easy as drag, drop and done. Contracts are now automatically OCR'd, cleaned, classified, associated with the correct master agreement and deconstructed to capture all relevant contract data. Instant in-line visibility into contract changes. High accuracy comparisons continue right through the final signed & scanned copy against the version approved for signature. Any contract, anywhere. Non-legal business users can now draft pre-defined contracts with ease of use, speed, and built-in legal conformity.

The new version, Release 7.4, is available immediately.

Exari delivers the most complete Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management platform, used every day by market-leading companies to understand all aspects of their contract ecosystem worldwide. With Exari, customers can reduce contract risk and improve operating efficiency with 100% Contract Certainty™. Learn more at www.Exari.com.

