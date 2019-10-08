Exascale Computing Market by Hardware, Software, Services, and Industry Vertical 2019-2024: The $2.4B Global Exascale Computing Market is Expanding to Smaller Companies

DUBLIN, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Exascale Computing Market by Hardware, Software, Services, and Industry Vertical 2019 - 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Exascale computing takes High Performance Computing (HPC) to a level of computational ability in the range of quintillion calculations per second. This degree of performance is necessary to solve very complex problems such as climate research, oil and gas exploration, molecular modeling, and physical simulations. Accordingly, the exascale computing market is currently driven by demands by a few business and governmental entities that require intensive number crunching for very specific problems.

Well-suited for applications that require high performance data analysis, the exascale computing market supports a variety of apps such as high frequency trading, autonomous vehicles, and genomics-based personalized medicine, computer-aided design, and deep learning. Some specific solution areas within science and technology include computational fluid dynamics, advanced simulations, complex system modeling, and advanced imaging analysis such as seismic tomography. Most of the initial applications have been within the realm of large corporations and government funded initiatives.

With the goal to launch a USA led exascale ecosystem by 2021, the DOE driven Exascale Computing Project is looking to increase computing power by 50 times current system capabilities. This project is intended to tip the scales in favor of the United States in terms of economic competitiveness as well as national security by enabling breakthroughs in scientific discovery and technological innovation such as cybersecurity. Accordingly, the National Nuclear Security Administration is one of the partners in this initiative.

While traditionally within the domain of government and large corporations, the exascale computing market will become increasingly more accessible to a broad range of companies with a corresponding wider range of applications. For example, exascale-level processing will be a critical component for processing data from millions of self-driving vehicles as part of an intelligent transportation system that optimizes traffic flow and utilization of vehicular resources. The exascale computing market will also become increasingly available to small businesses and engineering teams as artificial intelligence is leveraged to help engineers better leverage supercomputers.

Exascale-level computing is anticipated to become more mass market as computing costs continue to decrease and flexible deployment options are introduced. This research anticipates that the Exascale Computing Market will expand dramatically as cloud-based solutions are implemented to allow for HPC as a Service (HPCaaS). Small to medium sized businesses will benefit greatly from the HPCaaS model as they may utilize exascale-level computing in an on-demand basis for the duration of a project. Exascale-level HPC will be very important for certain consumer-oriented applications and services.

This report evaluates the exascale computing market including companies, solutions, use cases, and applications. It evaluates the exascale computing market by component, hardware type, service type, and industry verticals with forecasting from 2019 to 2024. The report also provides analysis of leading companies in the HPC space including those focused on developing exascale-level computing solutions.

Select Report Findings:

The global exascale hardware market will reach $2.3 billion by 2024

by 2024 The aggregate global exascale market will reach $4.7 billion by 2024

by 2024 Government and defense will remain the largest segments through 2024

Key verticals include bioscience, finance, and electronic design automation

AI solutions are broadening the reach of exascale to increasingly smaller users

Exascale-level HPC will be very important for certain consumer-oriented applications

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Next Generation Computing

2.2 High Performance Computing

2.3 Exascale Computing

2.3.1 Supercomputers

2.3.2 Exascale Computing Development

2.3.3 Exascale Use Cases and Application Areas

2.3.4 Regulatory Framework

2.3.5 Value Chain Analysis

3. Exascale Computing Market Analysis and Forecasts 2019 - 2024

3.1.1 Exascale Computing Market by Component 2019 - 2024

3.1.2 Exascale Computing Market by Hardware Type 2019 - 2024

3.1.3 Exascale Computing Market by Service Type 2019 - 2024

3.1.4 Exascale Computing Market by Industry Vertical 2019 - 2024

4. Company Analysis

4.1 Vendor Ecosystem

4.2 Leading Companies

4.2.1 Amazon Web Services Inc.

4.2.2 Atos SE

1.1.1 Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

1.1.2 Cisco Systems

4.2.3 DELL Technologies Inc.

4.2.4 Fujitsu Ltd

4.2.5 Hewlett Packard Enterprise

4.2.6 IBM Corporation

4.2.7 Intel Corporation

4.2.8 Microsoft Corporation

4.2.9 NEC Corporation

4.2.10 NVIDIA

4.2.11 Rackspace Inc.

5. Conclusions and Recommendations

6. Appendix: Alternative to Classical Exascale - Quantum Computing

Companies Mentioned



Advanced Micro Devices

Amazon Web Services

Atos

Cisco Systems

Cray Inc.

DELL Technologies Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Lenovo Group Ltd

Microsoft Corporation

NEC Corporation

NVIDIA

Rackspace US Inc.

