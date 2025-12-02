Exascale Labs Signs MOU with AI Nova

SAN FRANCISCO and SINGAPORE, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Exascale Labs Inc. ("Exascale"), a high-performance AI cloud infrastructure provider, announced today that it has signed a MOU with AI Nova PTE LTD. ("AI Nova"), a new customer for its AI cloud infrastructure business.

Exascale Labs and AI Nova Sign MOU at Digital Nex 2025

Hoansoo Exabits

Key Highlights

Initial Agreement : Upon signing an initial agreement, AI Nova will place an initial order for a starting quantity of GPU servers and related technical services, with a three-year service duration.

: Upon signing an initial agreement, AI Nova will place an initial order for a starting quantity of GPU servers and related technical services, with a three-year service duration. Revenue Impact : This initial order is expected to generate approximately $53 million in revenue to Exascale over the three-year term, or approximately $17.7 million per year.

: This initial order is expected to generate approximately $53 million in revenue to Exascale over the three-year term, or approximately $17.7 million per year. Scalability : Exascale will provide AI Nova with options to draw down additional servers and services, up to a total of 10,000 GPUs within five years after signing the agreement, depending on their deployment plans. The entire 10,000 GPU deployment represents an aggregate revenue opportunity to Exascale in excess of $600 million over the next five years.

: Exascale will provide AI Nova with options to draw down additional servers and services, up to a total of 10,000 GPUs within five years after signing the agreement, depending on their deployment plans. The entire 10,000 GPU deployment represents an aggregate revenue opportunity to Exascale in excess of $600 million over the next five years. Technology and Deployment : The initial order includes GPU-servers based on Nvidia Blackwell GPUs and customized management technology by Exascale.

: The initial order includes GPU-servers based on Nvidia Blackwell GPUs and customized management technology by Exascale. Quantum Security : Exascale will collaborate with Quantum eMotion Corporation ("QNC") to integrate quantum-grade cryptographic technology into its GPU clusters, strengthening defense against emerging cyber threats and ensuring the protection of sensitive data.

: Exascale will collaborate with Quantum eMotion Corporation ("QNC") to integrate quantum-grade cryptographic technology into its GPU clusters, strengthening defense against emerging cyber threats and ensuring the protection of sensitive data. Real World Asset: Exascale will collaborate with AI Nova to design and implement a real-world asset (RWA) tokenization solution for data center and GPU computing assets.

Dr. Hoansoo Lee, Exascale's CEO, commented: "We are excited to expand our AI cloud infrastructure business and provide mission-critical computing solutions to AI Nova, a customer in a new end-market for our AI compute offerings. We are impressed with AI Nova's business model and look forward to supporting their ambitious growth plans. We aim to deliver exceptional service quality and execution, laying the foundation for a long-term and growing partnership between our companies."

Kristy Tan, Director of AI Nova, commented: "This collaboration between AI Nova and Exascale creates a powerful synergy that will drive us toward our goal of becoming the leader in the global AI infrastructure market. By leveraging the advanced computing power provided by Exascale and their cutting-edge technology, we are poised to deliver an unparalleled computing experience to millions of users worldwide."

About Exascale Labs

Exascale Labs builds and operates high-performance AI compute infrastructure, featuring modular data centers, liquid-cooled GPU clusters, InfiniBand networking, and a proprietary orchestration plane for high-density enterprise AI workloads. It is the is the parent company of Exabits, an AI compute platform integrated with Web3.

About AI Nova Pte Ltd

AI Nova is a leading provider of digital infrastructure solutions, specializing in high-performance computing equipment, data center operations, and advanced network communication services. By delivering reliable hardware, scalable infrastructure, and comprehensive system support, AI Nova helps organizations optimize IT performance and enhance connectivity, enabling sustainable growth in an increasingly connected world.

SOURCE Exabits