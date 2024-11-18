Exascend Announces AEC-Q100 Certification of AS500 BGA SSD: A New Benchmark in Automotive Storage Solutions

TAIPEI, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Exascend, a leader in innovative high-performance storage and memory solutions, proudly announces the AEC-Q100 certification of AS500 series automotive-grade HSBGA SSD (Heat Sink Ball Grid Array solid state drive). Engineered to meet and surpass the rigorous reliability demands of next-generation connected and autonomous vehicles, as well as aerospace and edge applications, AS500 Series supports operation at automotive grade 2 temperature (-40°C to +105°C). It delivers a comprehensive suite of advanced features, including exceptional performance, virtualization capabilities, robust security, reliability and resilience to shock and vibration. Housed in an ultra-compact 16mm x 20mm BGA form factor and providing up to 1TB of storage capacity, it adeptly addresses space and capacity constraints in automotive, aerospace and embedded designs.

Exascend Launches AEC-Q100 Certified AS500 BGA SSD

Industry-Leading PCIe Gen 4x4 Performance

The AS500 series sets a new standard with PCIe Gen 4x4 interface and NVMe 1.4 support, delivering outstanding read and write speeds up to 5GB/s and 1.6GB/s, respectively. This performance is critical for seamless handling of the data-intensive requirements of modern automotive applications, and edge AI workloads.

SR-IOV Virtualization for Advanced AI Applications

Single root I/O virtualization (SR-IOV) enables a single physical device to appear as multiple separate logical devices that can be directly assigned to virtual machines (VM), minimizing latency and overhead typical of software-based virtualization. The AS500 Series supports up to 4 concurrent VMs, facilitating efficient scalability and optimal resource allocation. SR-IOV reduces CPU overhead and enhances real-time data processing, accelerating throughput and minimizing latency for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and AI workloads.

Adaptive Thermal Control™ (ATC) Ensures Consistent Performance under Thermal Stress

The AS500 series features Exascend's Adaptive Thermal Control™ (ATC), a proprietary algorithm designed to ensure consistent performance under thermal stress. ATC dynamically monitors changes in temperature and regulates performance to prevent overheating, thereby extending device lifespan. This technology is essential for industrial, automotive and aerospace applications where environmental conditions can be unpredictable and demanding, requiring AS500 Series to remain reliable and perform optimally even in the most challenging situations.

Enhanced Security with TCG OPAL 2.0 Support

AS500 Series with TCG Opal 2.0 strengthens automotive data security by providing hardware-based encryption and access control for sensitive data like sensor readings, event logs and control algorithms, safeguarding sensitive information against unauthorized access and intrusion, and ultimately enhancing the safety and reliability of autonomous and assisted driving systems.

Energy-Efficient and Thermally Optimized Design

The AS500 series features an optimized low-power design achieved through careful component selection, consuming less than 2.5W at full performance. Its exceptional energy efficiency is ideal for space-constrained and thermally challenging environments, achieving substantial power savings without sacrificing performance. Built-in heat sink further enhances thermal dissipation and effectively manages heat buildup, coupled with our proprietary Adaptive Thermal Control™ algorithm ensures reliability and stability even in high thermal stress conditions.

Customizable Application Optimized Firmware Service

The AS500 series offers firmware customization and optimization to meet specific customer needs. Features like write protection and data purge can be tailored for unique application requirements, while performance and power tuning provide flexibility and adaptability across various industries, enabling optimized storage solutions.

Rugged Design Options for Versatile Applications

Available in BGA, M.2 2230, and 2280 form factors, the AS500 Series offers exceptional shock and vibration resistance, making it ideal for harsh environments. Its compact size is particularly suitable for space-constrained designs including those adhering to COM Express standards, extends its applicability beyond automotive to aerospace and other high-reliability applications.

About Exascend

Exascend is a service-focused provider of cutting-edge storage and memory solutions, specializing in low-power, high-performance, and high-reliability products. With over 80 patents worldwide, Exascend offers a wide range of storage solutions, empowering global customers to push the boundaries of innovation. For more information, visit us at: http://www.exascend.com

For more information about AS500 BGA SSD, visit us at: https://bit.ly/3UR1nTU

