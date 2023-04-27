Exascend Launches Industrial-Grade SD and MicroSD Cards to Meet Growing IoT Edge Storage Demand

TAIPEI, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Exascend, Inc., a leading provider of custom flash storage solutions, announces its latest SD300 series industrial-grade SD and microSD cards, designed to meet the increasing storage demands of the internet of things (IoT) and edge applications. Built with 176-layer 3D TLC NAND technology and ruggedized for harsh environments, the compact and removable storage solutions are ideal for edge IoT applications such as gateways, industrial drones, factory robots, surveillance cameras and infotainment systems.

Ruggedized for industrial environments and workloads

Exascend launches SD300 series industrial-grade SD and microSD cards.

Exascend's SD300 series features proprietary hardware and firmware designs, allowing it to operate in a wide temperature range of -40°C to 85°C and resist shock, vibration, and humidity. With a mean time to failure of two million hours, the SD300 memory cards are built to handle significant workloads, incorporating advanced technologies such as LDPC ECC, wear leveling, and pseudo SLC (specifically for 8- and 16-GB cards) to deliver sustained performance, low storage latency, and high endurance. Additionally, the SD300 comes equipped with a SMART (self-monitoring, analysis, and reporting technology) tool that helps monitor card health status and ensure reliable operation.

Optimized to handle high-resolution images and 4K videos at the edge

The combination of 5G transmission speeds and artificial intelligence (AI) computing has accelerated edge IoT deployment, leading to demand for smaller and higher-speed storage solutions. With sequential read/write speeds of up to 90 MB/s and 80 MB/s respectively, the SD300 offers exceptional performance that can meet the requirements of data-intensive applications. Both SD300 series SD and microSD cards carry speed class of V30/U3/C10 and performance class of A2, capable of supporting continuous 24/7 video recording and processing high-resolution images and 4K footage at the edge.

"Exascend is committed to providing our customers with the highest-quality storage solutions that can meet the needs of their most demanding applications," said Frank Chen, CEO of Exascend. "The SD300 series industrial memory cards are the latest additions to our portfolio, and we are confident that they will be valuable for our customers in the industrial sector."

The SD300 series is now available for purchase from the company and its authorized distributors, with both models offering capacities from 8 GB to 256 GB, and a three-year warranty. For detailed specifications, please visit the industrial SD card and microSD card pages on Exascend's website.

Customers who require embedded storage solutions can also consider Exascend e.MMC and SSDs as alternative options.

About Exascend

Exascend is a leading provider of innovative standard and custom storage solutions specialized in low-power, high-performance, and high-reliability products, having garnered over 60 patents worldwide. With full product lines of enterprise and industrial SSDs, memory cards, readers, and DRAM, our expertise covers hardware, firmware, software, product engineering, manufacturing, and customization services. We enable customers to push the boundary of possibilities and to differentiate with quality, reliability, and flexibility – Inspiration to Innovation. For more information, visit exascend.com.

SOURCE Exascend