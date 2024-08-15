Exavalu Achieves Guidewire PartnerConnect Program Testing Standards Specialization

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Exavalu, a digital transformation advisor and solutions partner for the insurance industry, has been awarded the Guidewire PartnerConnect Testing Standards specialization. Exavalu is a Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting partner at the Select level and works with Guidewire in North America.

To achieve the Guidewire Testing Standards specialization, Exavalu has actively engaged with Guidewire regarding testing standards, met well-defined criteria, and demonstrated a proven path for testing standards adoption through the submission of a testing standards adoption plan.

Specializations are both regionally and globally based and require partners to demonstrate skills, knowledge, and competency in a particular Guidewire product or solution area. The achievement of specializations enables insurers to have more clarity and insight into which partners have proven capabilities in a region. In addition, partners with specializations can better promote their capabilities across Guidewire products and solutions.

"We congratulate Exavalu on achieving the Guidewire Testing Standards specialization. We are pleased to recognize their expertise and proven capabilities and look forward to continuing our work together to contribute to the success of our mutual customers," said Molly Black, Senior Director, Partner Programs and Enablement, Alliances, Guidewire Software.

"As Guidewire customers seek to enhance the quality of their product development activities and increase the velocity, accuracy, and cost-effectiveness of their testing efforts to accelerate time-to-market, Exavalu stands as a proven partner. We're excited about receiving this specialization because it validates the results achieved for our Guidewire clients and the significant, ongoing investments in our software development engineering practice," said Goutam Kanjilal, Head of Global Delivery - Insurance, Exavalu.

Please find more information about Guidewire specializations on the Guidewire website.

About Exavalu

Exavalu is a specialized digital transformation advisor and digital solutions partner for the insurance industry. Founded by former industry CIOs and consulting executives with backgrounds in complex transformations within the insurance industry, Exavalu delivers strategic advisory and digital solutions in partnership with industry-leading technology platforms like Guidewire. For more information, please visit www.exavalu.com.

