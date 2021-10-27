Exavalu Goes Live With Guidewire at TDIC

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exavalu Inc., a leading global digital solutions and IT Consulting company, announced today that it had successfully implemented the Guidewire DigitalTM platform for its client, The Dentists Insurance Company (TDIC).

To deliver an integrated digital experience to its policyholders, the implementation was paired with a redesign of TDIC's website and provides policyholders with 24/7 account access. Through their online accounts, policyholders can now perform many of their high frequency needs when it works for them, including:

Paying a bill or set up recurring debits

Submitting a claim and keeping track of its status

Viewing and downloading policy documents

Requesting policy changes or an expert consult

Accessing exclusive resources to manage risks

TDIC selected Exavalu Inc., a Guidewire PartnerConnect partner to implement Guidewire DigitalTM as the Systems Integrator (SI). Exavalu leveraged an engagement model that leverages its long-standing relationship with Hexaware, a combination that brings best value to clients with rich Insurance knowledge and deep Guidewire expertise. Exavalu also provided program leadership and technical expertise advising on industry best practices in technical architecture, systems adoption, and change management. The program utilized the highly configurable Guidewire platform and methodology.

Bob Spinelli, President & CEO, TDIC, said, "This implementation was a critical component of a multi-year digital transformation initiative aimed at enhancing policyholder experience and making it easier to do business with TDIC. The self-service capabilities of the Guidewire platform deliver a significant leap forward in how we do business with our policyholders, and we are thrilled to offer such intuitive, easy to use account management features to our insureds."

Todd Lewis, VP, Insurance Operations TDIC, said, "Having a strong partner like Exavalu was instrumental to the success of this initiative. The collaboration across the teams was stellar, and we greatly appreciate the knowledge, professionalism and thought partnership that the entire Exavalu team brought to the table throughout the engagement."

Nachiket Jeurkar, Insurance Principal, Exavalu, said, "We are delighted and proud to have been part of TDIC's digital transformation journey to deliver a superior customer experience to their policyholders. Working with Todd and his team was a fantastic experience – we could not have asked for a better client."

Saurav Basu, Founder & CEO, Exavalu, said, "It has been an amazing partnership over the last year as we collaborated closely with TDIC and Guidewire to deliver this critical engagement that will deliver superior policyholder experience for TDIC and set the business up for future growth. Exavalu's deep expertise in P&C Insurance, the breadth of our Guidewire practice, and experience delivering complex Digital business transformation efforts are reasons behind this success. We greatly value the relationship with TDIC and the opportunity to help them with this strategic implementation."

About TDIC

Founded in 1980 by a bold group of dentists, The Dentists Insurance Company has grown to serve 24,000 dentists across 15 states, all while earning the endorsements of dental associations and continued A (Excellent) rating from A.M. Best.

At TDIC, we believe dentists deserve exceptional protection at a fair price – and the unparalleled expertise of people who understand their profession. Because TDIC protects only dentists, you can rely on dedicated expertise, risk management guidance and products designed to meet your unique needs at every stage of practice.

About Exavalu

Exavalu is a Specialized Digital Transformation Advisor & Digital Solutions Partner for the Insurance Industry.

Founded by former Industry CIOs and Consulting Executives with background in complex transformation and change Initiatives within the Insurance Industry, Exavalu brings the best in Strategic Advisory and Digital Solutions delivery on Industry leading technology platforms.

