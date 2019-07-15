Excalibur Data Systems and FixStream Announce Partnership to Deliver AIOps to IT Service Management

SAN JOSE, Calif. and PITTSBURGH, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FixStream, a pioneer in solutions for Artificial Intelligence for IT operations (AIOps), and Excalibur Data Systems, a frontier of IT Service Management and Enterprise Service Management solutions, today announced a strategic partnership to bring customers the opportunity to more quickly and accurately find, predict and resolve ITSM (information technology service management) issues.

According to a 2017 report by analyst firm Quocirca, the average organization has 20 system monitoring tools, while a large organization may have hundreds. For many, the siloed nature and complexity of their IT systems and tools (such as APM, ITOM, ITSM) prevents them from having an adequate, holistic end-to-end view of their IT infrastructure. In addition, IT environments have become very dynamic (through virtualization, migration to cloud, adoption of containers, etc.), making it difficult to accurately assess inventory, causing inefficient IT Service Management processes. IT is forced to try to correlate millions of data points to determine the root cause of issues, leading to a waste of resources and systematic outages impacting their companies.

"By detecting incidents earlier and improving the efficiency of investigating incidents with AI to see through the noise, companies can now help reduce the cost and impact of system outages," said Sameer Padhye, Founder and CEO of FixStream. "Our partnership with Excalibur Data Systems leverages machine learning with workflow automation to help IT Service Management increase its efficiency, reduce operating costs and increase overall business agility."

FixStream's AIOps+ platform provides agentless auto-discovery and dependency mapping, enabling IT Service Management to generate an accurate inventory and automatically populate its CMDB. FixStream AIOps+ combines the power of machine learning (ML) with the ability to correlate compute, network and storage entities with business applications. FixStream's artificial intelligence quickly predicts infrastructure issues across an enterprise's entire hybrid IT stack. With its machine learning algorithms and advanced multi-layer correlation across on-prem, virtualized and cloud infrastructure, FixStream can rapidly identify business-impacting infrastructure issues in minutes instead of hours.

"We are excited to partner with FixStream and be able to offer the best of breed solutions to our valued customers," said Michael Fuson, Vice President of Excalibur Data Systems. "As a Premier Authorized Cherwell Partner, we are proud to offer another solution that seamlessly integrates with the product and are looking forward to helping our customers leverage this beneficial service."

As a Premier Authorized Partner, Excalibur Data Systems has broad experience across verticals and proven success across North America. They provide all broad service offerings encompassing both licensing of the Cherwell product line and implementation.

About Excalibur Data Systems

Since 1998, Excalibur Data Systems has provided a high level of service that has allowed our clients to achieve success through the strategic use of Information Technology Solutions that solve business problems. As a boutique integrator specializing in ITIL based ITSM platforms, Excalibur has seen success in working with clients to identify enabling technology that fits their business needs. Excalibur deploys solutions using sound implementation Methodology practices. Visit us: https://www.excaliburdata.com.

About FixStream – Powering Digital Infrastructures that Always Work

FixStream is a pioneer in Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations (AIOps) that provides the real-time insights a business needs to find and fix problems faster, speed up digital transformation and keep business applications always working. Its AIOps+ solution combines AI, machine learning and other advanced technologies so IT can provide the highest level of availability, reliability, and performance of business applications. Learn more at: http://www.fixstream.com, or connect with FixStream on LinkedIn and Twitter.

