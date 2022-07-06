ExcalTech Ranked Among Top Managed Service Providers Worldwide

LAKE BARRINGTON, Ill., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ExcalTech has once again been named one of the world's premier managed service providers on the prestigious 2022 Channel Futures MSP 501 list.

"We are very proud the ExcalTech team again has been ranked as one of the best IT managed service providers in the world," says Justin Sampsel, VP, Sales & Business Development, ExcalTech. "Our commitment to delivering white-glove IT management, service, and consultation continues to propel our company to new heights."

The MSP 501 list is part of Channel Futures' effort to evaluate and make note of the most progressive and effective companies in the IT services sector around the globe.

The list's ranking is based on a weighted system that incorporates the effectiveness of an organization's strategy to anticipate IT trends in the quickly-evolving channel ecosystem.

Applicants are ranked on a unique methodology that weights revenue figures according to long-term health and viability; commitment to recurring revenue; and operational efficiency.

In the 15 years since its inception, the MSP 501 has evolved from a competitive ranking list into a vibrant group of service providers, vendors, distributors, consultants and industry analysts working together to define the growing managed service opportunity.

The data collected by the annual MSP 501 program drives Channel Partners' and Channel Futures' market intelligence insights, creating robust data sets and data-based trend reports that support our editorial coverage, event programming, community and networking strategies and educational offerings.

ExcalTech is proud to help clients harness new technologies, scale up their processes, and transform their businesses. The ExcalTech team strives for excellence in technology support services because they truly care about the businesses we support, and the community those businesses are a part of.

By endeavoring to consistently provide top-notch services, ExcalTech makes it possible for clients to do the same for the community and the surrounding areas. They help clients to improve their organizational efficiency and become more productive, which has cemented ExcalTech as one of the most respected IT consulting firms in the region.

ExcalTech would like to congratulate the other MSPs named on the MSP 501 List and wish them the best in the coming year.

About ExcalTech

ExcalTech has been the Chicago-land leading IT Managed Services Provider since 1994. The organization provides professional, customized technology solutions for businesses across multiple industries.

ExcalTech provides cutting-edge support solutions focused on Making IT Simple for their Mid-market and SMB clients. VoIP phones, Website Hosting, Software Licensing, Cybersecurity Scans, Enterprise hardware, ISP services, and Data Center offerings are just some of the verticals that ExcalTech provides to their 900+ clients.

ExcalTech is a Microsoft Gold Cloud Solutions Partner and operates its own data center footprint in a SOC 2 Type II, Tier 3 facility. Our staff is critical to our success. ExcalTech has been recognized as a 2021 and 2022 Best Places to Work in Illinois employer and an MSP501 winner for the past two years in a row.

For over 29 years, ExcalTech has been locally owned and operated. The ~50-person managed service provider operates in Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana, and Florida markets. Excalibur Technology Corp. DBA ExcalTech.

Media Contact:

Justin Sampsel

(847) 842-9570

[email protected]

SOURCE ExcalTech