ExCapsa Group Hires Rob Greer to Start ExCapsa Financial

The ExCapsa Group has hired innovative visionary Rob Greer as president of its Newport Beach, California-based financial services company. Mr. Greer is a well-known and respected financial executive, formerly of Capstone Partners Financial and Insurance Services, LLC. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the position.

The ExCapsa Group financing practice leverages an insider's view of capital markets and corporate finance to build a superior capital structure for entrepreneurs and existing business owners alike. With a combination of approaches, the firm utilizes both merchant banking and investment models to manage clients' private equity and raise capital for promising ventures.

A Proven Track Record



Mr. Greer has a proven track record, with 15 years of successful projects in his portfolio. His expertise in personal and corporate consulting has gained him recognition as a respected advisor and industry thought-leader. Rob's talents and strengths are now part of ExCapsa Group's arsenal. Mr. Greer's tenacity and drive are now focused on ensuring that ExCapsa relationships learn how to maximize their investment strategy while minimizing unnecessary risks.

Mr. Greer's 15 years as an advisor to executives and privately held entities make him uniquely qualified for the position. "We're bringing the resources we've developed at the Innovative Direct Resource Group (IRDG) into the ExCapsa framework to expand the capabilities our clients have been asking for," Greer said. "The synergy of subject matter experts within the IDRG and the track record of ExCapsa creates a business model that dramatically improves the path to success for clients in almost any industry." Greer's talent for knowing which ventures will be successful and how to support them via business development channels, combined with the research and capital resources available at ExCapsa Group will benefit their VC and growth-oriented clients.

Carrying Forward a Legacy of Excellence



To date, the ExCapsa Group of companies has established business models that optimize the way capital is raised for new projects, and these models work across a myriad of industries. Best of all, entrepreneurial thinkers can now get funding not just for new companies but also for great ideas that can move existing companies to the next level of growth.

The Complexity Continuum



ExCapsa is modeled on the idea of a "Complexity Continuum" that integrates technology, regulation, compliance, recruitment, operational efficiency, and cost control under common themes that lead to seamless best practices. In fact, ExCapsa can be translated as "out of the box thinking", an idea that coincides with Mr. Greer's capabilities and experience.

"We're excited to lead this new venture for ExCapsa Group," Rob said. "We are bringing cutting edge ideas and fresh perspectives that ExCapsa Group is known for, to the industry I have called home my entire career."

This is exactly the agile and creative approach needed to take ExCapsa to the next level to become an early-to-market powerhouse, differentiated from competitors by a consistent focus and vision.

Greer's fifteen years in personal and corporate consulting offer many perks to his new family of clients, who will benefit from his wealth of knowledge, experience and proprietary resources. Clients can count on his expertise and dedication to navigate the obstacles hindering their profitability.

What ExCapsa Can Do for Your Firm or Venture



The combination of the successful raising of capital and establishment of key business concepts sourced by ExCapsa and its Managing Partner, Wade Diebner, plus the unique abilities Mr. Greer provides in helping executives, business owners, and key decision makers, have already proven beneficial.

No matter how obscure or significant the challenges corporate clients face, ExCapsa Financial has the comprehensive business model that enables operators, owners, investors, and advisors to realize positive results.

About ExCapsa



ExCapsa Financial is a new division of ExCapsa Group. Founder Wade Diebner, a highly accomplished executive with significant experience in the capital markets and financial services area, enjoys working with entrepreneurs to help steer them toward successful start-ups and healthy growth by providing capital and advisory.

By launching a hybrid merchant bank, and conducting the necessary online research, Wade's team built a comprehensive brand to help commerce and private investors find capital with:

Boutique investment banks

Angel investors

Dedicated brokers

Trust your new venture idea for a startup or existing firm to ExCapsa and Rob Greer's excellence and experience.

