Excarta Launches Solar Eclipse Tracker, Forecasting Best Locations and Viewing Conditions for 2024 Total Solar Eclipse

Solar Eclipse Tracker offers cloud cover and viewing condition forecasts for cities and towns along path of totality

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Excarta, the AI-powered weather forecast platform, announced the launch of their Solar Eclipse Tracker, providing real-time forecasts for cloud cover and viewing conditions along the path of the eclipse. Starting today, users can use the tracker to see where the skies are likely to be clear along the path of totality, and decide where to travel for the best odds of seeing the April 8 total eclipse. Because Excarta's advanced generative AI has enabled better, more accurate long-range forecasting, users will be able to check eclipse conditions up to two weeks ahead of time.

Excarta Solar Eclipse Tracker

With 3.7 million people expected to travel to the eclipse this year, being able to identify the best viewing conditions will be important, particularly for those traveling to the path of totality from neighboring states.

"Let's say that you're in Illinois, driving distance from the path of totality, but there are several locations you could go," said Vivek Ramavajjala, CEO and Founder of Excarta. "The tracker can help you determine whether to go east or south for the optimal solar eclipse experience."

The tracker will continue to update with real-time forecasts of conditions between now and April 8. Currently, the uncertainty in the forecast rests at 20-30% percent depending on the location, and the forecast will steadily become more certain leading up to the eclipse.

"Similar to aurora forecasts, which track conditions that determine whether the northern lights will be visible, Excarta's Solar Eclipse Tracker presents information about cloud cover, and also allows users to see the overall weather at any location, so eclipse-hunters can make an informed decision about where to go before getting on the road," said Ramavajjala.

Excarta uses proprietary AI models to produce 2 week weather forecasts, yielding significantly more accurate results than traditional models (in some cases as much as 20% better). The Solar Eclipse Tracker will draw from AI models trained on extensive historical data and current conditions to provide up-to-date reporting on likely conditions. The tracker provides cloud cover conditions along the entire path of the eclipse, allowing users to see the likely conditions at the time of peak eclipse for any location.

For access to the Excarta Solar Eclipse Tracker, please visit https://app.excarta.io/eclipse-tracker.

About Excarta

Founded in 2022, Excarta was formed to commercialize the power of AI for business-targeted weather forecasting. Excarta enables businesses to easily, quickly and inexpensively produce highly accurate, high-resolution weather forecasts for the parameters they care about to gain greater efficiencies and resiliency while mitigating disasters. Excarta offers a cloud-based platform that can utilize unlimited amounts of weather data to study and forecast weather for geographies a fraction of traditional size with great accuracy and covering greater time spans. Learn more about Excarta or request a demo through the company website.

