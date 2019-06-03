Excavation Launches Citizen Skyland Kickstarter Campaign

NEW YORK, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Excavation Pictures, LLC has launched a Kickstarter fundraising campaign to finance production on its second feature-length graphic novel, Citizen Skyland.

The Kickstarter platform allows Excavation to leverage creative audience input to ensure a more interactive process to the production lifecycle. The goal is to democratize the storytelling and content creation process by granting every supporter a vote on critical story beats. Excavation will pledge a portion of the campaign's earnings to K9s for Warriors, an organization that helps provide service dogs to American veterans suffering from PTSD, Traumatic Brain Injury, or Military Sexual Trauma as a result of military service.

Excavation's co-founders, Joseph Costa and Nick Coston, successfully self-published their first novel, Cupid: Under the Gold Knife, as an independent production that reached Amazon's Top 25 bestseller list for graphic novel thrillers.

Excavation Pictures is an independent media company with film, television and graphic novel divisions dedicated to owning, producing and delivering content to audiences around the world with a targeted focus on modern adaptations of folk tales, myths and historically impactful figures.

