Excavator Market Size In Japan is set to grow by USD 910.9 million from 2024-2028, Development of healthcare facilities and disaster prevention projects boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The excavator market size in Japan is estimated to grow by USD 910.9 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 4.36% during the forecast period. Development of healthcare facilities and disaster prevention projects is driving market growth, with a trend towards availability of attractive offers and financing options. However, inability to provide customization options affecting customer satisfaction poses a challenge. Key market players include AB Volvo, Caterpillar Inc., Deere and Co., Doosan Corp., Guangxi Liugong Machinery Co. Ltd., HD Hyundai Co. Ltd., Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., KATO WORKS CO. LTD., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Kobe Steel Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Kubota Corp., Liebherr International Deutschland GmbH, Marubeni Corp., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., Sunward Intelligent Equipment Group, Takeuchi Mfg. Co. Ltd, and Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd..

Excavator Market Scope In Japan Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.36% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 910.9 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.11 Regional analysis Japan Performing market contribution APAC at 100% Key countries Japan Key companies profiled AB Volvo, Caterpillar Inc., Deere and Co., Doosan Corp., Guangxi Liugong Machinery Co. Ltd., HD Hyundai Co. Ltd., Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., KATO WORKS CO. LTD., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Kobe Steel Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Kubota Corp., Liebherr International Deutschland GmbH, Marubeni Corp., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., Sunward Intelligent Equipment Group, Takeuchi Mfg. Co. Ltd, and Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.

Market Driver

Excavator ownership is preferred by utility contractors and organizations specializing in excavation activities due to frequent usage. However, the high upfront investment deters some potential buyers. To boost sales, excavator manufacturers offer attractive financing options, enabling organizations to procure equipment with minimal financial impact. These financing plans are used as marketing tools, complemented by additional offers such as free attachments, accessories, and customization options. This financing strategy not only increases sales but also strengthens the relationship between manufacturers and customers.

The Japanese excavator market is witnessing notable trends in material handling and municipal equipment sectors. Renting of traditional and technologically upgraded excavators, including crawler and wheel types, is popular for debris removal in muddy conditions. Fuel-efficient equipment is a priority in digging procedures for infrastructure development projects like roads, bridges, airports, and urban development. Safety standards are paramount in heavy construction machinery, with advancements in technology leading to automated and hybrid excavators. New housing units and resource extraction projects require compliance with environmental regulations. Mini excavators are increasingly used in forestry and agriculture. The industry's technological landscape is shifting towards energy efficiency, carbon footprint reduction, and emission standards. Earthmoving and foundation work continue to drive demand for excavators, with safety and labor costs being operational concerns.

Market Challenges

The Japanese excavator market faces a challenge in providing customization options to customers due to standardized production processes and cost considerations. Manufacturers prioritize efficiency and cost savings, which can limit the ability to offer extensive customization. Additionally, suppliers' limited flexibility in providing components may hinder customization at the final product level. This lack of customization can negatively impact customer satisfaction, as individuals may be forced to accept features and specifications that do not fully meet their needs. Consequently, the market's growth may be hindered in the forecast period.

The Excavators industry in Japan faces challenges in landscaping activities due to the need for accessible excavators with sufficient bucket capacity for earth-moving capabilities. Urbanization and expanding construction activities require advanced construction technologies, including camera, laser, sensors, and GNSS/GPS systems, for precise excavation. Road construction, infrastructure development, and building activity in the Construction sector demand fuel-efficient and cutting-edge hydraulic systems. In Mining, mining operations require advanced mining equipment, such as excavators and mini processing plants, for efficient extraction of resources. Private construction companies handle residential, commercial, industrial, and mining projects, requiring various excavator sizes and capabilities. Technological development in hydraulics and recyclers continues to drive innovation in the industry. Wheel loaders and forestry/agricultural equipment also utilize excavator technology for their applications.

Segment Overview

This excavator market in Japan report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Crawler excavator

1.2 Mini excavator

1.3 Wheeled excavator Application 2.1 Construction

2.2 Mining

2.3 Utilities Geography 3.1 APAC

1.1 Crawler excavator- Crawler excavators are a significant segment in Japan's excavator market, recognized for their utility in construction, mining, and infrastructure projects. These heavy machines are equipped with tracks or crawlers instead of wheels, providing superior stability and maneuverability on rough or uneven terrain. Crawler excavators offer versatility, as they can be fitted with various attachments, such as buckets, hammers, augers, and grapples, enabling them to execute a diverse range of tasks, including trench digging, foundation excavation, demolition, and forestry work. Their stability and balance, derived from the tracks, enable them to operate on slopes and unstable surfaces while lifting heavy loads. Crawler excavators' digging power stems from their robust hydraulic systems, which drive the digging arm or boom and the attached bucket, extending, retracting, and angulating the arm for different depths and angles. The durability, versatility, and high productivity of crawler excavators make them indispensable in various industries, leading to their continued growth in the forecast period.

The global hydraulic excavator market is experiencing significant growth due to increased infrastructure development and urbanization. This market is driven by the rising demand for advanced machinery with enhanced fuel efficiency and performance. Similarly, the global mini excavators market is expanding rapidly, supported by their versatility in compact construction projects and landscaping tasks. Key players are focusing on innovations, such as electric mini excavators, to meet the growing environmental regulations. Both markets are expected to see robust growth across regions, including Asia-Pacific and North America.

Research Analysis

The Excavators industry in Japan plays a significant role in the country's construction sector, with applications ranging from earthmoving in mining and infrastructure development projects to residential, commercial, and industrial construction activities. Fuel efficiency is a key focus in the industry, with advancements in technology leading to the development of more energy-efficient excavators. In addition to traditional excavators, the market also includes recyclers and mini processing plants. Heavy construction machinery, including excavators, is essential for projects such as roads, bridges, airports, and urban development. The industry's technological landscape is continually evolving, with innovations like camera systems, lasers, and sensors enhancing the capabilities of excavators and improving productivity and accuracy.

Market Research Overview

The Excavator market in Japan is witnessing significant growth due to the expanding construction activities in various sectors such as infrastructure development, residential, commercial, industrial, and mining. Fuel efficiency and technological upgrades are key focus areas for private construction companies in Japan, leading to the adoption of technologically advanced and fuel-efficient equipment. The industry's technological landscape is evolving with advancements in technology, including hydraulics, automation, and hybrid technology. Crawler and wheel excavators are popular choices for earthmoving, foundation work, and resource extraction. Mining equipment, forestry equipment, agricultural equipment, material handling, and municipal equipment are also driving the market growth. Debris removal, digging procedures, and safety standards are crucial considerations in excavation processes. New housing units, urbanization, and environmental regulations are influencing the demand for fuel-efficient, environmentally friendly, and energy-efficient excavators. Mini excavators are gaining popularity for landscaping activities, accessibility, and bucket capacity. Excavated material recyclers and mini processing plants are emerging trends in the industry, along with the use of camera, laser, sensors, and GNSS/GPS systems for precision and efficiency.

