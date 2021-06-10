Excedrin Calls on Migraine Sufferers to Share Their Personal #MYgraine Experiences

WARREN, N.J., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Excedrin unveils #MYgraine, a movement that encourages migraine sufferers to illustrate and share their own migraine experience by harnessing the power of visual expression.

For most migraine sufferers, research shows an average gap of six years between their first migraine occurrence and a formal diagnosis—with the first onset typically occurring around age 161. That is six years of unexplained pain, disorientation, and anxiety for the more than 39 million people in the US who suffer from migraines2.

To help shrink this "Migraine Diagnosis Gap" Excedrin is teaming up with a wide spectrum of artists to visually bring their own #MYgraine experiences to life. Through this movement, the brand hopes to spread awareness of this invisible condition, especially among undiagnosed sufferers, and ignite a much-needed national conversation. Join #MYgraine by posting your personal #MYgraine expressions and stories on Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and Instagram to help raise awareness and make an impact for first-time migraine sufferers so no one feels alone.

"I've suffered from migraines since I was a teenager, but since people can't physically see my pain they often don't know until I tell them, which can be very isolating," said Jamie Greenberg. "Today I'm wearing my #MYgraine for the world to see. I use makeup as a form of self-expression – it's how I connect with my clients and my fans. I hope that by using my art to share my pain we can raise awareness and help the next generation of migraine sufferers."

Knowing migraines are intensely personal—from the triggers, the type, the trauma, and trials—Excedrin encourages migraine sufferers to creatively express how they feel through #MYgraine, in an effort to connect and help others have a better understanding of what they may be experiencing. The sooner individuals recognize they're suffering from migraines, the sooner they can seek out a proper diagnosis from a doctor and start managing them, furthering Excedrin's mission to close the "Migraine Diagnosis Gap."

"Experiencing a migraine for the first time and not knowing what it is can be terrifying. And often people suffer in silence, because the pain is a private experience that may not be obvious to others," said Dr. Elizabeth Seng, clinical psychologist and Excedrin Head Pain Expert. "By asking people to share their #MYgraine, we hope to shine a light on this misunderstood condition—as well as unlock a new level of recognition so that people with migraine will get the proper diagnosis and treatment."

For more information about migraines and Excedrin products, please visit www.excedrin.com/mygraine.

