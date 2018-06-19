Excel Group Announces Purchase of Hampton Inn Newark-Harrison-Riverwalk in Harrison, NJ

"Newark is experiencing a remarkable revitalization with over $5 billion of real estate development in the pipeline. We are excited to be a part of Newark's growth story and to add this property to our portfolio," remarked managing partner Shoham Amin. "This transaction typifies our current investment strategy of acquiring premium-branded select-service assets in strong high barrier-to-entry urban and secondary markets."

As part of the transaction, Excel Group will be executing a comprehensive multimillion-dollar renovation covering all guestrooms and public spaces. This purchase represents the fourth major transaction for Excel Group over the past 12 months, representing a total transaction volume of approximately $100 million.

For more information, please contact Shoham Amin, Managing Partner of Excel Group at shoham.amin@excelgp.com.

ABOUT EXCEL: Excel Group is a Washington, D.C.-based private equity firm that owns, develops, and asset manages hotels in high-growth markets across the Eastern U.S. Excel Group is focused on disciplined, cycle-appropriate hotel real estate acquisitions and asset management.

SOURCE Excel Group