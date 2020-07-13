Excel Home Care Commits 100 Percent of Its CARES Act Relief Funds to All Employees

HORSHAM, Pa., July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Excel Home Care, a leading provider of in-home non-medical care in Pennsylvania, is announcing its commitment to distribute 100 percent of the relief funds it receives from the state directly to its employees for their dedicated service throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Governor Tom Wolf recently signed Act 24 of 2020, which allocates relief funding from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to the state's providers of long-term living home and community based service providers.

"We are grateful to Governor Wolf for these relief funds, which will allow us to further support our employees for their service," said Josh Drebes, regional vice president, Excel Home Care.

Excel Home Care's allocated relief funds, which are in excess of $6 million, will be distributed to its employees in the form of bonus payments beginning in August. Said Drebes, "We are referring to these employee bonuses as our Hero's Bonus, because our dedicated employees are true heroes."

Since 2005, Excel Home Care has provided home care and developmental services to clients in Pennsylvania. Its employees assist clients with the daily activities that support their well-being and quality of life in the comforts of home. Excel Home Care offers a variety of services for seniors and people with disabilities, including companionship, medication reminders, personal care, meal preparation, light housekeeping, and more. Headquartered in Horsham, the company serves clients through Medicaid, private pay, long-term insurance, and Veterans Affairs programs.

Earlier in the year, Excel Home Care offered employees facing coronavirus-related financial hardships the opportunity to apply for grants through its Cares Fund. "Our compassionate team members have a genuine interest in helping our clients improve their quality of life, and they have not hesitated to continue to provide their services throughout this pandemic," said Drebes. "These are unprecedented times. The relief funds offer us another opportunity to support our employees as they continue to support our clients."

About Excel Home Care

Founded in 2005, Excel Home Care, a leading provider of in-home non-medical care in Pennsylvania, has an impressive track record of performance and a strong reputation in the community for responsiveness, reliability and integrity. Excel's growth can be attributed to consistent quality of care and the development of strong working relationships with its support coordinators. For more information, please visit https://helpathome.com/PA.

