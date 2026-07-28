EXCEL Services Corporation Announces Formation of EXCEL Services Vietnam

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EXCEL Services Corporation, a U.S. based company providing nuclear development support in the United States and across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, announces the formation of EXCEL Services Vietnam, expanding the company's presence in Vietnam as the country advances plans to develop nuclear power as a critical source of reliable electricity to support continued economic growth.

"EXCEL is extremely excited to launch our new company in Vietnam," said Dr. Donald Hoffman, President and CEO of EXCEL Services Corporation. "Vietnam has demonstrated a strong commitment to developing nuclear power as an important electricity generation source, and EXCEL is proud to support the country's efforts to establish safe and effective nuclear power operations. We look forward to being part of this important and exciting journey."

EXCEL has named Mr. James Voss as General Director of EXCEL Services Vietnam. The company has established offices in Hanoi City and Ho Chi Minh City and has entered into memoranda of understanding with the Vietnam National Innovation Centre (NIC) and the Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology. Additional cooperation agreements are under development with strategic government agencies and corporate partners.

About EXCEL Services Corporation

EXCEL Services Corporation is a veteran-owned nuclear engineering, licensing, regulatory, and policy consulting firm based in the United States supporting operating reactors and advanced nuclear initiatives in the United States and throughout Europe, the Middle East and Asia. EXCEL's work spans nuclear licensing and regulatory strategy, governance and institutional design for nuclear programs, and technical and policy analyses that help utilities, governments, and developers evaluate deployment pathways and execute projects within established legal frameworks. EXCEL supports clients across the full project lifecycle - from early feasibility and policy alignment through licensing, procurement support, and implementation - using a technology-neutral approach focused on practical, defensible decision-making.

Media Contact:

Dr. Donald R. Hoffman

EXCEL Services Corporation

[email protected]

(301) 984-4400

SOURCE Excel Services Corporation