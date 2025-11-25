EXCEL Services Corporation and Lesedi Nuclear Services Announce Strategic Collaboration to Strengthen Nuclear Operations and Advance New-Build Programs Across Africa, the Middle East, and the United States

ROCKVILLE, Md. and CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EXCEL Services Corporation ("EXCEL") is pleased to announce the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Lesedi Nuclear Services ("Lesedi"), a leading South African engineering and project-delivery company serving the nuclear and industrial sectors. This collaboration brings together EXCEL's extensive U.S. and international experience in nuclear regulatory consulting, licensing, and operational support with Lesedi's long-standing expertise in engineering, maintenance, and plant-operations services.

The partnership will jointly explore opportunities to support plant operations, including engineering, maintenance, licensing, and life-extension activities, as well as new-build nuclear projects across Africa, the Middle East, and the United States. Together, EXCEL and Lesedi aim to deliver safe, efficient, and cost-effective solutions to operators, regulators, project developers, and governmental stakeholders.

"EXCEL has decades of experience supporting the U.S. nuclear fleet and international operators across multiple continents," said Donald R. Hoffman, President and CEO of EXCEL Services Corporation. "Partnering with Lesedi, one of Africa's most respected engineering and nuclear services companies, strengthens our collective ability to support plant operations and contribute to new-build programs across key global markets."

"We are pleased to collaborate with EXCEL, a recognized global leader in nuclear consulting," said Lesedi Executive Director and founder, Francis Carruthers. "This partnership aligns with our ambition to further expand our presence beyond South Africa and to play an active role in the development of nuclear energy solutions in Africa, the Middle East, and the United States. Since 2006, Lesedi has already performed over 100 interventions for specialized maintenance activities during outages at 29 Nuclear Power Stations In the USA, Spain, UK, Argentina, Brazil, Finland, Netherlands and China."

Through this MOU, EXCEL and Lesedi will evaluate and pursue cooperation in areas such as:

Plant operations and life-extension support





Engineering, maintenance, and outage services





Regulatory and licensing support





Feasibility studies, planning, and owner's-engineer services for new-build projects





Support for emerging SMR initiatives and future nuclear infrastructure

For further information, please contact:

EXCEL Services Corporation — [email protected] (SVP International Operations)

Lesedi Nuclear Services — [email protected] (Business Development Executive)

About EXCEL Services Corporation

EXCEL Services Corporation, headquartered in Rockville, Maryland, owned by Dr. Donald R. Hoffman, President and CEO. EXCEL provides a comprehensive suite of consulting and regulatory services, with significant experience supporting the U.S. nuclear industry and international programs across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. Services include operations and maintenance cost optimization, regulatory policy development, workforce enhancement, new reactor development, licensing, Improved Technical Specifications, license renewal, power uprates, and owner-support services. EXCEL has long-standing relationships with international regulatory authorities.

About Lesedi Nuclear Services

Lesedi Nuclear Services is a leading South African engineering, procurement, construction, and maintenance company specializing in complex nuclear and industrial projects. With decades of experience supporting ESKOM, NECSA, and major infrastructure clients, Lesedi delivers engineering design, construction support, plant modifications, maintenance services, and workforce development across Africa and internationally.

SOURCE EXCEL Services Corporation