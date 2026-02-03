EXCEL Services Corporation Supports North Dakota Advanced Nuclear Energy Study

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EXCEL Services Corporation announced today that it is supporting North Dakota's state-funded advanced nuclear energy study through focused analysis of state energy policy, working in collaboration with Nucleon Energy, which is leading the study effort.

The study is authorized by the North Dakota Legislative Assembly under House Bill 1025 and is being conducted under the direction of the state's Advanced Nuclear Energy Committee. The 12-month effort is intended to provide policymakers with a clear, fact-based understanding of how nuclear energy could align with North Dakota's existing energy framework and long-term policy objectives.

EXCEL's role centers on analysis of North Dakota's energy policy landscape, including statutory authorities, regulatory structures, and institutional interfaces relevant to potential nuclear deployment. This work is intended to help decision-makers understand how nuclear energy may interact with existing energy resources, transmission systems, and state policy priorities, and to identify policy considerations that would be material to any future decisions.

Leading the study, Nucleon Energy, will provide a project-development perspective that complements EXCEL's policy-focused analysis. Together, the teams are supporting a technology-neutral, transparent study intended to inform future state action.

"North Dakota's energy system is unique, and any evaluation of nuclear energy has to start with a clear understanding of the state's policy and regulatory environment," said Dr. Donald R. Hoffman, CEO, EXCEL Services Corporation. "Our work is focused on providing decision-makers with an objective analysis of how nuclear energy fits within that framework, without presupposing outcomes."

"We are looking forward to collaborating with EXCEL on this analysis. With their industry-leading experience in regulatory policy and our project development expertise, we plan to deliver a thorough and transparent analysis that helps guide future state action on potential nuclear energy advancement," said Dustin Wilkes, CEO, Nucleon Energy.

The study will also consider potential locations for development, community and stakeholder considerations, and the foundational steps required should North Dakota choose to pursue nuclear energy projects in the future.

About EXCEL Services Corporation

EXCEL Services Corporation is a veteran-owned nuclear engineering, licensing, regulatory, and policy consulting firm supporting operating reactors and advanced nuclear initiatives in the United States and internationally. EXCEL's work spans nuclear licensing and regulatory strategy, governance and institutional design for nuclear programs, and technical and policy analyses that help utilities, governments, and developers evaluate deployment pathways and execute projects within established legal frameworks. EXCEL supports clients across the full project lifecycle—from early feasibility and policy alignment through licensing, procurement support, and implementation—using a technology-neutral approach focused on practical, defensible decision-making.

About Nucleon Energy

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta and operating across Canada and the United States, Nucleon Energy is a private nuclear developer enabling the real-world deployment of small modular reactors (SMRs) through a commercially disciplined and scalable approach that prioritizes safety, feasibility, and long-term performance. Nucleon works with communities, industry partners, and regulators to deliver nuclear solutions that support energy security, economic resilience, and long-term decarbonization.

