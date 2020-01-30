Excelera® Welcomes Experienced Healthcare Executive as National Vice President of Sales

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Excelera®, the company behind the Excelera Network, today announced the appointment of Meredith Holt as National Vice President of Sales. In this role, Holt will drive Excelera's business success and expansion by implementing a strong and sustainable health system partnership strategy, including identifying health system specialty pharmacy needs and market trends, and proactively translating business needs into product and service improvement opportunities.

"We've reached an important inflection point in the specialty pharmacy industry, as health systems are focusing on the positive impact integrated care delivery models have on complex patient outcomes," said Holt. "I look forward to this opportunity to engage with like-minded health systems about the implementation of innovative new strategies to reduce healthcare costs, improve access to new therapies, and ultimately improve patient lives."

Holt most recently served as Health Systems Enterprise Partnerships Director for Walgreens Boots Alliance, where she was responsible for some of the company's most impactful strategic partnerships with leading health systems across the country. Her experience also includes nearly 10 years in various roles at Cleveland Clinic, including the development, implementation and maintenance of personalized health care programs. Holt holds a Bachelor of Science, Organizational Communication from Ohio University and a Masters of Business Administration with a concentration in Healthcare Administration from Baldwin Wallace College.

"Meredith's experience working with leading health systems across the country makes her an ideal fit for this important role," said Troy Polan, acting CEO at Excelera. "Not only does she have experience establishing and operationalizing new programs at the health system level, but her passion for improving healthcare delivery for complex patients aligns with Excelera's mission. We look forward to the unique perspective Meredith will bring to the leadership team as we continue to expand our offerings for health systems, manufacturers, and payers."

To learn more about working with the Excelera Network, contact us here.

About The Excelera® Network

The Excelera® Network is comprised of integrated delivery networks, health systems, and large academic medical centers with a deep commitment to caring for complex patients. Through national-scale collaboration, the network more efficiently gains access to limited distribution drugs, utilizes tools, technology, and best practices to deliver high quality care.

ExceleraRx Corporation is a healthcare company that empowers integrated delivery networks, health systems, and large academic medical centers to provide integrated care for complex patients, leading to improved health outcomes and decreased healthcare costs. To learn more, visit http://www.excelerarx.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

SOURCE ExceleraRx Corp.

Related Links

https://www.excelerarx.com/

