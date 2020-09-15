ExceleraRx Corp.'s Polan to Present at Fairview Pharmacy Symposium 2020

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Excelera®, the company behind the Excelera Network, announced today that Troy Polan, acting CEO and Chief Technology Officer, will present at the Fairview Pharmacy Symposium 2020, which is being held virtually on Thursday, Sep 17, 2020. Polan is one of four speakers including: James Hereford, Fairview President and CEO; Genevieve Melton-Meaux, Fairview Chief Analytics and Care Innovation Officer; and Tim Paine, Fairview VP of Pharma Strategy and Relations. In its twelfth year, the symposium is an invitation-only event for pharmaceutical manufacturers, biopharma and life sciences companies to learn more about the strategic priorities of Fairview Pharmacy Services, as well as engage with Excelera and members of the Excelera Network.

The focus of the presentation will be on Excelera's proprietary data platform for health system specialty pharmacies (HSSPs). Specifically, his presentation will cover how health systems can leverage the platform to collect data from different source systems throughout the complex pharmacy patient journey. It will also show how Excelera's next-generation analytical capabilities can demonstrate the value of health-system specialty pharmacy to key stakeholders such as manufacturers both for a single health system and at scale. Attendees will glean insight into the value of an integrated delivery network (IDN) strategy and learn the advantages of partnering with health system specialty pharmacies at scale, such as identifying data gaps and utilizing real-world evidence (RWE) examples from experienced health systems.

"This year, we are excited to illustrate the robust data we have for complex pharmacy patients, including EMR data, and how health systems in our network can provide access to provider and patient data to bolster and champion manufacturer's key initiatives," said Polan. "At Excelera, our complex pharmacy patient data is key to driving understanding of medication usage and total cost of care."

About Excelera®

The Excelera® Network is comprised of integrated delivery networks, health systems, and large academic medical centers with a deep commitment to caring for complex patients. Through national-scale collaboration, the network more efficiently gains access to limited distribution drugs, utilizes tools, technology, and best practices to deliver high quality care.

ExceleraRx Corp. is a healthcare company that empowers integrated delivery networks, health systems, and large academic medical centers to provide integrated care for complex patients, leading to improved health outcomes and decreased healthcare costs. To learn more, visit http://www.excelerarx.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

