Excelerate Energy Advances in the Tender Process for the Lease of the Bahia LNG Terminal

"Petrobras' decision to advance in the tender for leasing the Bahia Regasification Terminal to Excelerate is an important milestone in the process of promoting competition in the Brazilian natural gas sector. We understand that increasing access to flexible LNG supply is critical to stabilizing Brazil's energy system, especially during adverse weather events such as the current severe drought," stated Steven Kobos, President and Chief Executive Officer of Excelerate. "Petrobras has trusted Excelerate with critical services for years, and we expect to continue to support Petrobras' efforts to increase LNG access for the Brazilian energy market. We are proactively engaging with customers to assess their natural gas requirements and coordinating with Petrobras to ensure a timely and seamless transition of service."

Excelerate has provided regasification services in Brazil since 2012, with a track record of operational excellence at Petrobras' LNG terminals in Bahia, Guanabara Bay, and Pecém. In September 2020, Excelerate's FSRU Experience broke an industry record for send-out capacity by reaching 1.06 billion cubic feet (BCF) at the Guanabara Bay LNG Regasification Terminal.

As the leader in flexible LNG regasification solutions, Excelerate has delivered reliable, cleaner energy to markets across the globe, developing and operating 13 LNG terminals worldwide. For more information about Excelerate, visit ExcelerateEnergy.com.

Excelerate Energy L.P. is a US-based LNG company located in The Woodlands, Texas. It is part of a privately held U.S. energy group founded by George Kaiser. Excelerate is the pioneer and market leader in innovative flexible LNG solutions, providing integrated services along the entire LNG value chain with an objective of delivering rapid-to-market and reliable LNG solutions to customers. Excelerate offers a full range of floating regasification services from FSRU to infrastructure development to LNG supply. Excelerate has offices in Abu Dhabi, Buenos Aires, Chittagong, Dhaka, Doha, Dubai, Manila, Rio de Janeiro, Salem, Singapore, and Washington, DC.

