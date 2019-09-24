Excelerate Energy Bangladesh Distributes Over 1500 Backpacks to Local Schools

"A child can only succeed if they have the proper tools to do so," stated Excelerate's Managing Director Steven Kobos. "We are honored to support the communities in which we serve – especially when it comes to championing education and helping underserved students thrive in school. They, after all, represent the future of any community."

In August, Excelerate distributed over 400 bags to the children of Dhalghatpara Primary School, also located in Moheshkhali.

"It was a real pleasure to see the excitement and happiness of all the kids after receiving the gifts," stated Excelerate's HSSE manager Adeeb Quader who helped present the school supplies. "We value our partnership with the community and local fishermen, and we look forward to more opportunities to support the families of this region."

Last year, Excelerate began operations in the Moheshkhali region with its Moheshkhali Floating LNG (MLNG) terminal – Bangladesh's first liquefied natural gas (LNG) import facility. The company also began operations at the Summit LNG terminal, owned by Summit LNG Terminal Co Ltd, in April. To date, Excelerate has successfully imported over 50 cargoes of LNG and delivered an excess of 150 million MMBtu of natural gas into the Bangladeshi market – representing an over 20 percent increase in gas supply during this period.

Excelerate Energy L.P. is a US-based LNG company located in The Woodlands, Texas. Excelerate is owned by George B. Kaiser and is part of his energy group that also includes Kaiser Francis Oil Co, an E&P company with production in the U.S. and Canada along with significant midstream assets, and Cactus Drilling Co, the largest private drilling company in the US. Excelerate is the pioneer and market leader in innovative floating LNG solutions, providing integrated services along the entire LNG value chain with an objective of delivering rapid-to-market and reliable LNG solutions to customers. Excelerate offers a full range of floating regasification services from FSRU to infrastructure development to LNG supply. Excelerate has offices in Abu Dhabi, Buenos Aires, Chittagong, Dhaka, Doha, Dubai, Rio de Janeiro, Salem, Singapore, and Washington, DC.

