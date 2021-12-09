Excelerate Energy Hosts Tree Planting Initiative at Moheshkhali Island in Bangladesh

Habib Bhuiyan, Country Manager for Excelerate Bangladesh, was present along with representatives from Rupantarita Prakritik Gas Company Limited, Gas Transmission Company Limited, Bangladesh Coast Guard, Forest Department, local administration, and the fishing community.

"Our goal for this initiative was to help conserve the coastal environment as well as inspire action across the local community," said Habib Bhuiyan. "We're committed to the long-term success of the communities where we operate and want to have a positive impact Bangladesh and its coastal community through our continued support and volunteerism."

Consistent with Excelerate's core values (Stewardship, Accountability, Improvement, and Leadership) and Corporate Social Responsibility focus areas of health, education, and climate, the company conducted various charitable activities across Bangladesh over the past year. Excelerate provided food to 1,500 fishermen and their families, 1,500 backpacks to local schools in Moheshkhali and most recently, a joint donation of medical supplies with the U.S.-Bangladesh Business Council and Project C.U.R.E.

Since 2018, Excelerate has provided clean, reliable energy to Bangladesh through its two FSRUs located offshore in the Bay of Bengal. Excelerate's Moheshkhali Floating LNG (MLNG) terminal was the country's first LNG import facility and helps Bangladesh meet its growing energy needs.

For more information about Excelerate, the company's core values, mission, or projects, visit ExcelerateEnergy.com.

About Excelerate Energy:

Excelerate Energy L.P. is the market leader in innovative flexible LNG solutions. With a mission to solve the lack of widespread access to clean energy across the globe, the company's flexible, fully integrated LNG products allow customers to fast-track access to reliable energy in both the midstream and downstream markets. Excelerate offers a full range of offshore LNG services, from floating storage and regasification units to marine infrastructure development to logistics support for LNG supply via its trading and chartering business to power supply. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, Excelerate has a global footprint with teams in Abu Dhabi, Antwerp, Boston, Buenos Aires, Chattogram, Dhaka, Dubai, Manila, Rio de Janeiro, Singapore, and Washington DC.

SOURCE Excelerate Energy L.P.