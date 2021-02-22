Excelerate Technical Management Signs The Neptune Declaration

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Excelerate Energy L.P. (Excelerate) joins forces with global companies and organizations to sign the Neptune Declaration on Seafarer Wellbeing and Crew Change, under Excelerate Technical Management (ETM), a wholly-owned subsidiary that is responsible for the management and welfare of seafarers and crews on Excelerate's fleet of floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs).

Dedicated to overcoming the seafarer crisis to enable crew changes and repatriation, more than 500 entities spanning the maritime value chain have signed the Neptune Declaration. The declaration defines four main actions to facilitate crew changes and keep global supply chains functioning. They include:

Recognizing seafarers as key workers and give them priority access to Covid-19 vaccines;

Establishing and implementing gold-standard health protocols based on existing best practices;

Increasing collaboration between ship operators and charterers to facilitate crew changes; and

Ensuring air connectivity between key maritime hubs for seafarers.

"The declaration marks a significant moment in the industry where we commit to being a part of the collective group working to hold ourselves to the highest standards. We take great pride in joining this effort," said Cal Bancroft, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Excelerate Energy. "We have and will continue to be steadfast in our commitment to stewardship, accountability, improvement, and leadership as it pertains to all parts of our business."

Excelerate began transitioning its fleet under ETM after outsourcing, beginning with FSRU Experience in February 2020 after The Republic of the Marshall Islands and the Government of Belgium awarded Interim Documents of Compliance (DoC) under the International Safety Management (ISM) Code. Excelerate completed the transition of the tenth and final FSRU Excellence on October 28, 2020.

The Neptune Declaration was developed by a task force of stakeholders from across the maritime value chain. Learn more about the Neptune Declaration and see the full list of undersigning companies and organizations here.

About Excelerate Energy:

Excelerate Energy L.P. is a US-based LNG company located in The Woodlands, Texas. It is part of a privately held U.S. energy group founded by George Kaiser. Excelerate is the pioneer and market leader in innovative floating LNG solutions, providing integrated services along the entire LNG value chain with the objective of delivering rapid-to-market and reliable LNG solutions to customers. Excelerate offers a full range of floating regasification services from FSRU to infrastructure development to LNG supply.

