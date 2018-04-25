ExceleratedS2P Receives SAP® Ariba EMEA North Partner of the Year Award

ExceleratedS2P today announced it is the recipient of the SAP Ariba EMEA North Partner of the Year Award. The award was presented by SAP Ariba to the top-performing partner in the EMEA North region that made outstanding contributions to driving customer digital transformation. ExceleratedS2P has been - in partnership with SAP - helping customers adopt innovation easily, gain results rapidly, grow sustainably and run more simply with SAP Ariba solutions.

"The entire team at ExceleratedS2P is extremely proud to be given this award from our strategic partner. The award is a well-earned recognition of all the hard work that the team has given in 2017 in supporting a large number of customers to deliver on their procurement transformation journey. ExceleratedS2P's approach has been to partner with SAP Ariba across all areas of product development, pre-sales, implementation and post-delivery support to offer our customers a best in class solution. - Conor Mullaney, Co-founder of ExceleratedS2P".

The SAP Ariba Partner of the Year Award is based on select criteria, including sales impact, quality of services, market influence, and product innovation.

"ExceleratedS2P is a prime example of how purpose and commitment - and complete dedication to the customer - leads to success," said David Johnston, senior vice president, Partner Ecosystem, SAP Ariba. "I am honoured to recognize and congratulate ExceleratedS2P as the recipient of the SAP Ariba EMEA North Partner of the Year Award. We look forward to continuing to work closely together in 2018."

"ExceleratedS2P has been an SAP Ariba partner for the past five years, and two years ago decided to focus exclusively on SAP Ariba to deliver world-class Source-to-Pay transformational solutions. As a global partner, ExceleratedS2P is able to provide a complete service to multinationals, including delivering one of the first SAP Ariba Guided Buying projects in 2017 for a globally recognized retail brand. Additionally, in the last two years, ExceleratedS2P has worked with SAP Ariba to build and deliver SAP Ariba Snap, the mid-market solution that has already seen early successes as a viable solution in this marketplace," said Ramesh Varsani, Co-founder & Director, ExceleratedS2P."

ExceleratedS2P received its award during SAP Ariba Live Amsterdam, the premier global conference for business commerce professionals. This includes executives and managers in procurement, sourcing, finance, treasury, accounts payable, supply chain operations, e-commerce, sales, marketing, and IT.

