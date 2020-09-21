Excelerate's FSRU Experience Breaks Industry Record for Send-Out

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 16, Excelerate Energy ("Excelerate") successfully reached a send-out capacity of 1.06 billion cubic feet (BCF) of natural gas on its floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) Experience – an industry record. The operation was completed during a performance test at the Guanabara Bay liquefied natural gas (LNG) regasification terminal in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The test was conducted as a requirement for authorization to expand the terminal's operational capacity from .71 BCF to its maximum capacity of 1 BCF.