Excelero Awarded Key Patent for Making NVMe over Fabrics (NVMf) More Efficient

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Excelero, a disruptor in software-defined block storage, was assigned US patent #9,971,519 today - its second US patent - governing a technique of performing NVMe access directly from a chip. This intellectual property (IP) will be utilized in upcoming SmartNIC-based versions of its flagship NVMesh Server SAN and provides customers with more efficient ways to use distributed NVMe using the open standard NVMf. Excelero is also in talks with NIC manufacturers about licensing this technology, which will help accelerate not just NVMesh, but also NVMf from any vendor.
IDC and Wikibon predict the NVMf market is "where the world is going," with present adoption focused on high-performance applications that require exceptionally high performance and low latency. However, there is pent-up demand for NVMf storage among a wider set of use cases, as enterprises and service providers seek to optimize their infrastructures in the same way as the Tech Giants.
Excelero's new patent describes a mechanism for efficient offloading of remote access to NVMe drives by performing the access directly from a network chip, FPGA with network capabilities or a SmartNIC. Doing this conserves precious central CPU cycles and avoids resource-consuming context switches for interrupt handling. Moreover, Excelero's innovation is applicable to web-scalers such as AWS, Azure and others with FPGA-based environments, in addition to enterprises looking to build scale-out IT architectures.
"There's a strong global market for FPGA-based solutions in particular that could make tremendous application of Excelero's latest patent innovation," said Lior Gal, CEO and co-founder of Excelero. "And with 13 additional patents pending, Excelero continues to innovate in ways to efficiently use NVMe at scale in the software-defined data center of the future."
About Excelero
Excelero enables enterprises and service providers to design scale-out storage infrastructures leveraging standard servers and high-performance flash storage. Founded in 2014 by a team of storage veterans and inspired by the tech giants' shared-nothing architectures for web-scale applications, the company has designed a software-defined block storage solution that meets performance and scalability requirements of the largest web-scale and enterprise applications.
With Excelero's NVMesh, customers can build distributed, high-performance server SAN for mixed application workloads. Customers benefit from the performance of local flash, with the convenience of centralized storage while avoiding proprietary hardware lock-in and reducing the overall storage TCO. The solution has been deployed for hyper-scale Industrial IoT services, machine learning applications and massive-scale simulation visualization.
