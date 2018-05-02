Excelero Awarded Key Patent for Making NVMe over Fabrics (NVMf) More Efficient

Click to Tweet: @ExceleroStorage awarded patent governing NVMf with FPGAs, network chips, SmartNICs - greatly accelerating NVMf adoption http://bit.ly/2jj3JsK

IDC and Wikibon predict the NVMf market is "where the world is going," with present adoption focused on high-performance applications that require exceptionally high performance and low latency. However, there is pent-up demand for NVMf storage among a wider set of use cases, as enterprises and service providers seek to optimize their infrastructures in the same way as the Tech Giants.

Excelero's new patent describes a mechanism for efficient offloading of remote access to NVMe drives by performing the access directly from a network chip, FPGA with network capabilities or a SmartNIC. Doing this conserves precious central CPU cycles and avoids resource-consuming context switches for interrupt handling. Moreover, Excelero's innovation is applicable to web-scalers such as AWS, Azure and others with FPGA-based environments, in addition to enterprises looking to build scale-out IT architectures.



"There's a strong global market for FPGA-based solutions in particular that could make tremendous application of Excelero's latest patent innovation," said Lior Gal, CEO and co-founder of Excelero. "And with 13 additional patents pending, Excelero continues to innovate in ways to efficiently use NVMe at scale in the software-defined data center of the future."

About Excelero

Excelero enables enterprises and service providers to design scale-out storage infrastructures leveraging standard servers and high-performance flash storage. Founded in 2014 by a team of storage veterans and inspired by the tech giants' shared-nothing architectures for web-scale applications, the company has designed a software-defined block storage solution that meets performance and scalability requirements of the largest web-scale and enterprise applications.

With Excelero's NVMesh, customers can build distributed, high-performance server SAN for mixed application workloads. Customers benefit from the performance of local flash, with the convenience of centralized storage while avoiding proprietary hardware lock-in and reducing the overall storage TCO. The solution has been deployed for hyper-scale Industrial IoT services, machine learning applications and massive-scale simulation visualization.

