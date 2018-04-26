Excelero Named a 2018 Cool Vendor in Storage Technologies by Gartner

Since its stealth debut in March 2017, Excelero has quadrupled its customer base for NVMesh™, a 100% software solution that allows shared NVMe at local performance in a hardware-agnostic platform – and dramatically expanded its partner ecosystem to include most major server, networking and traditional storage vendors.

"We believe Excelero's inclusion in the Gartner Cool Vendor in Storage Technologies, 2018 report validates our mission to enable enterprises to build the software-defined data centers they need by addressing the missing link – elastic and highly efficient storage architectures," said Lior Gal, CEO and co-founder of Excelero. "Excelero is honored to be recognized by such an esteemed industry leader for our storage technology solutions. We pride ourselves in helping customers to leverage NVMe over Fabrics for powerful competitive advantage."

Required Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Excelero

Excelero enables enterprises and service providers to design scale-out storage infrastructures leveraging standard servers and high-performance flash storage. Founded in 2014 by a team of storage veterans and inspired by the tech giants' shared-nothing architectures for web-scale applications, the company has designed a software-defined block storage solution that meets performance and scalability requirements of the largest web-scale and enterprise applications.

With Excelero's NVMesh, customers can build distributed, high-performance server SAN for mixed application workloads. Customers benefit from the performance of local flash, with the convenience of centralized storage while avoiding proprietary hardware lock-in and reducing the overall storage TCO. The solution has been deployed for hyper-scale Industrial IoT services, machine learning applications and massive-scale simulation visualization.

Follow us on Twitter @ExceleroStorage, on LinkedIn or visit www.excelero.com.





