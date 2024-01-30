Excelfore Recognized with Frost & Sullivan's 2024 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award for Its Revolutionary OTA Solutions for the Automotive Industry

Excelfore delivers best-in-class, standards-based in-vehicle and cloud-to-vehicle connectivity solutions to the software-defined vehicle ecosystem.

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently researched the over-the-air (OTA) solutions providers and, based on its findings, recognizes Excelfore with the 2024 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award. Excelfore is an industry-leading company that creates reliable standards-based connectivity solutions to bridge in-vehicle systems with cloud-based applications.

Excelfore's sophisticated and highly scalable OTA solutions are designed to handle the complexities of software-defined vehicles (SDVs), embodying a futuristic vision where technology seamlessly integrates with the automotive ecosystem. The company's innovative solutions enable seamless and secure software updates and data management for connected vehicles, contributing to the advancement of the entire automotive industry's digital transformation. This unique capability empowers automotive companies to effectively manage and update vehicle software, ensuring vehicles are up-to-date and function at their best.

Furthermore, Excelfore features an impressive customer portfolio with over 20 original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), including some of the most notable names in the automotive industry, such as Audi, FAW, GAC, , Maruti Suzuki and VinFast. As a result, Excelfore is ranked as one of the most innovative and trusted companies in the industry due to its distinctive offering.

"Today, Excelfore offers secure standards-based in-vehicle and cloud-to-vehicle connectivity solutions and comprehensive cloud-based device management applications for software-defined vehicles (SDVs). These solutions enable automotive companies to confidently navigate the complexities of the digital era and unlock new opportunities to excel in an increasingly connected and software-driven world," said Gautham Hegde, senior mobility research analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Excelfore's advanced products focus on meeting the current demands of the industry while anticipating future challenges and opportunities. It constantly innovates and refines its products based on the highly collaborative environment within the eSync Alliance. The eSync Alliance is a consortium of industry leaders focused on creating a standardized platform for secure OTA updates and data services, and Excelfore champions this common standard as a founding member of the alliance.

"As part of the eSync Alliance, the company is privy to new developments in the automotive sector, enabling it to direct its software development roadmap accordingly. Equipped with this knowledge, Excelfore's dedicated team of engineers and experts tirelessly refine and expand its product offerings, addressing the dynamic automotive industry's emerging needs," noted Sama Suwal, best practices research analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that develops a pioneering technology that enhances current products and enables new product and application development. The award recognizes the high market acceptance potential of the recipient's technology.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

About Excelfore

Excelfore provides the power to connect the Software Defined Vehicle with secure standards-based in-vehicle and cloud-to-vehicle connectivity solutions and comprehensive cloud-based device management applications. Solutions include eSync OTA, eDatX data aggregation, and in-vehicle Ethernet TSN and IP-networking protocol stacks, which are deployed globally in millions of vehicles. Customers include the top tier global OEMs and suppliers in the automotive industry. Excelfore is headquartered in the Silicon Valley, and has offices in Bangalore, Frankfurt, Shanghai, Stockholm and Tokyo.  Find Excelfore here.

