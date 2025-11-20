Excelis Medical Associates Donates $1 Million to St. Joseph's Children's Hospital Foundation in Support of New Freestanding Facility

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Joseph's Children's Hospital Foundation announced today that Excelis Medical Associates (EMA), a Tampa-based privately held, physician-owned partnership has donated $1 million to benefit the construction of the hospital's new, freestanding pediatric facility, which will be named Pagidipati Children's Hospital at St. Joseph's. Scheduled to open by 2030, the hospital's new facility will further enhance and expand the pediatric services provided by BayCare.

Excelis Medical Associates

EMA has partnered with St. Joseph's Hospitals for more than 50 years and provides emergency care in St. Joseph's Hospital, St. Joseph's Children's Hospital, St. Joseph's Hospital–North and St. Joseph's Hospital–South. Support of the new freestanding pediatric facility is a reflection of EMA's sustained support of the St. Joseph's community and the patients they serve.

"Excelis Medical Associates are extremely proud of our pediatric service line and have a large consortium of pediatric emergency fellowship trained physicians. Our physicians are able provide an exceptional level of patient care to St. Joseph's Children's Hospital because of this specialized training," said Dr. Dion Samerson, Chief Executive Officer of Excelis Medical Associates.

The new facility is part of BayCare's vision for St. Joseph's Children's Hospital to be known nationally as one of the best places to receive child-first, family-centered care. By building a new facility, Pagidipati Children's Hospital at St. Joseph's will be able to further evolve specialty care and research dedicated to children's health as the hospital's patient numbers and community needs continue to grow.

"We are exceptionally grateful for EMA's generous gift to support the new Pagidipati Children's Hospital at St. Joseph's. This gift demonstrates EMA's tremendous commitment to care for critically ill pediatric patients, now and in the future," said Kate Sawa, President of St. Joseph's Children's Hospital Foundation.

Dr. Samerson shared his hope that EMA's gift will both support the patients they care for and encourage further philanthropic investment in the new Pagidipati Children's Hospital at St. Joseph's.

"This gift reflects our deep commitment to patients, and we hope it will inspire other groups and community members to act in support of St. Joseph's Children's Hospital," said Dr. Samerson.

To join St. Joseph's Children's Hospital Foundation's mission to improve the health of future generations, please visit Give2StJoesKids.org.

About St. Joseph's Children's Hospital Foundation



St. Joseph's Children's Hospital Foundation inspires the community to engage in philanthropic opportunities to invest in the unique brand of care found at St. Joseph's Children's Hospital. Community support for St. Joseph's reflects the trust and reliance generations of patients and their families have had with us, preserving our rich tradition of compassionate care while fueling innovation and medical excellence. To learn more, please visit give2stjoeskids.org .

