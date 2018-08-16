ExCell Health Supplement Combats Cellular Degeneration with Proprietary HDE Formula

DENVER, Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DuraScience Research and Development Institute of USA has today announced the release of its premier product, ExCell™, an FDA-approved, natural supplement certified to combat cellular degeneration and improve quality of life. HDE is designed to boost the immune system, revitalize the mind, repair damaged cells, and prevent illness and diseases caused by early cell degeneration. The proprietary formula is based on the groundbreaking cellular research conducted by the Canadian scientist Dr. John R. Davidson in the 1920s.

The product's primary ingredient is a trademarked formula called HDE™ – a proprietary blend of amino acids, glycopeptides, malphenol, saponin, high-nutrient oligopeptides, Panax ginseng extract, and Ling Zhi (Japanese)/Reishi (Chinese) mushroom extract. Each ingredient has been carefully selected for its proven benefits to human health and cellular well-being. But more importantly, the combination of the ingredients is a powerful addition to the war against sickness and aging.

DuraScience was founded in 2015 to promote a lifestyle of wellness that's free of unnecessary, harmful drugs. As of 2014, the global pharmaceutical industry is worth more than one trillion US dollars, with the US dominating the marketplace. According to CNN, a third of Americans have been using alternative medicine since 2015. Common supplements include fish oil, melatonin, and probiotics. Physical remedies include yoga, deep breathing exercises, chiropractic services, and acupuncture. The holistic market is expected to remain a lucrative industry, due to the emphasis that Millennials – i.e., the largest generation of consumers – place on health and wellness. According to Forbes, 71 percent of Millennials believe that mental and physical health are linked. As a result, the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) and a number of top US medical institutions affiliated with the likes of Duke, Yale, Johns Hopkins, and St. Jude have medical branches specifically devoted to alternative medicine and wellness. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) routinely analyzes natural products for quality and efficacy.

DuraScience has been recognized by the FDA, the Natural Products Association (NPA), the Non-GMO Project, the SkinTRUST Society®, the United Dairy Industry Association, the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), and the Patent and Trademark Office of the US Department of Commerce. Their products are certified organic, REAL®, BPA-Free, non-GMO verified, and Not Tested on Animals®.

The company's goal is to promote total mind and body wellbeing though a series of Matrixes known collectively as the DuraScience Mandatory Solutions. These include the Cellular Regeneration Matrixes (CRM), the Body Alteration Matrixes (BAM), the Derma Transcendence Matrixes (DTM), and the Feminine Rejuvenation Matrixes (FRM). Each one targets a specific area essential for optimum health: cells, body shape, skin, and hormones. ExCell has been designed to supplement the Matrixes as DuraScience continues to reverse the course of cellular degeneration and promote wellness as a way of life.

Founded in 2015, DuraScience is committed to the finest research and development to help humanity achieve its greatest potential. With its headquarters in Denver, Colorado, DuraScience's team is focused on realizing a new paradigm of medical science based on the latest developments. For more information, visit www.durascience.com.

